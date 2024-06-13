Arts & CultureMaplewood

Maplewood’s SZA to Be Honored by Songwriters Hall of Fame

by

SZA is only the second Black woman to receive the Hal David Starlight Award, presented to gifted young songwriters. The award was created in 2004.

The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Columbia High School grad (Class of 2008) and CHS Hall of Famer Solana Imani Rowe — better known worldwide as musical superstar SZA — will be honored with the Hal David Starlight Award at the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala.

The event will take place on June 13 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, and will also honor other inductees, including R.E.M.Steely Dan and Timbaland.

SZA is only the second Black woman to receive the Hal David Starlight Award, which is presented to “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs.” Alicia Keys received the award in 2005. Other honorees include: Post Malone, Lil Nas X, Halsey, Sara Bareilles, Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas, Nate Ruess, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, John Legend, Ne-Yo, Drake, Benny Blanco, Jason Mraz, John Mayer, Rob Thomas, and John Rzeznik. The Hal David Starlight Award was created in 2004.

“This is such an exciting time for songwriters and music,” said Songwriters Hall of Fame Chairman Nile Rodgers via a press release. “Phenomenal artists like Beyonce and Taylor Swift are pushing the envelope of what success looks like but who could argue that the last 2 years belong to SZA. Incredible songwriting, incredible performances, incredible artistry. She so deserves to be the 2024 recipient of the Hal David Starlight Award!”

Read more at songhall.org.

Meanwhile, enjoy SZA’s visit with Cookie Monster on Sesame Street:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cookie Monster (@cookiemonster)

Related Articles

Girls’ Night Out Returns to Maplewood Village on...

PHOTOS: Columbia High School 2024 Prom Was a...

Marshall Second Grade Teacher Gets a Marathon-Sized Surprise

Rent Party Garden Thrives With Support From The...

NJ Fencing Alliance Hosting Send-Off for Olympian Jackie...

Wittleder: I Will Not Seek Reelection for South...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE