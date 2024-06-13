Maplewood’s SZA to Be Honored by Songwriters Hall of Fame

Columbia High School grad (Class of 2008) and CHS Hall of Famer Solana Imani Rowe — better known worldwide as musical superstar SZA — will be honored with the Hal David Starlight Award at the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala.

The event will take place on June 13 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, and will also honor other inductees, including R.E.M., Steely Dan and Timbaland.

SZA is only the second Black woman to receive the Hal David Starlight Award, which is presented to “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs.” Alicia Keys received the award in 2005. Other honorees include: Post Malone, Lil Nas X, Halsey, Sara Bareilles, Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas, Nate Ruess, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, John Legend, Ne-Yo, Drake, Benny Blanco, Jason Mraz, John Mayer, Rob Thomas, and John Rzeznik. The Hal David Starlight Award was created in 2004.

“This is such an exciting time for songwriters and music,” said Songwriters Hall of Fame Chairman Nile Rodgers via a press release. “Phenomenal artists like Beyonce and Taylor Swift are pushing the envelope of what success looks like but who could argue that the last 2 years belong to SZA. Incredible songwriting, incredible performances, incredible artistry. She so deserves to be the 2024 recipient of the Hal David Starlight Award!”

Read more at songhall.org.

Meanwhile, enjoy SZA’s visit with Cookie Monster on Sesame Street: