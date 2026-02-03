‘I Am You’ by CHS Grad & Artist Tatum Sabin Opens at SOPAC Loft Feb. 5

In celebration of Black History Month and the beginning of Women’s History Month, Columbia High School graduate and South Orange native Tatum Anouk Sabin will present her latest body of work in the exhibition I AM YOU, featuring paintings created over the past two years that trace her artistic growth through bold color, expressive mark-making, and layered materials that move fluidly between portraiture and abstraction.

The exhibition will be on view at the SOPAC Loft, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange, NJ, from February 5 through March 5, with an opening reception on February 5 at 6PM.

Tatum is a Surinamese‑American multidisciplinary artist and a graduate of Columbia High School. She often jokes that when people ask, “How long have you been an artist?” she can’t answer—because she doesn’t remember a time when she wasn’t creating.

Her work explores community, joy, cultural connection, and sustainability, producing vibrant, layered compositions that combine organic forms, expressive color, and figurative motifs. Through her art, Tatum bridges personal narrative with collective experience, transforming everyday spaces into immersive environments that celebrate resilience, creativity, and Black cultural joy. In May 2026, she will graduate from Howard University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, further deepening her expertise in visual storytelling and multidisciplinary practice.

Tatum has exhibited her work in a variety of spaces, from galleries to community sites, both locally and internationally. Her solo exhibition Welcoming the Rain was shown at Axum Art Café in Phillipsburg, Sint Maarten, and her collaborative show We Ate the World took place at Lady Clipper Barbershop in Washington, D.C. Other exhibitions include Lumin’s Community Café and projects in New York, Washington D.C., and Amsterdam. Her work emphasizes community engagement, participatory creativity, and environmental consciousness, creating art that is visually striking, socially resonant, and invites viewers to reflect, connect, and celebrate shared cultural narratives.