La Cinémathèque To Host Fall Film Series at The Village at SOPAC

From New Wave Productions:

New Wave Productions, a not-for-profit film and arts organization in Essex County, New Jersey, is dedicated to the appreciation of foreign and independent films and the belief that the visual arts are a powerful educational tool for our community. Since 2011, local teacher, artist and filmmaker Gerard Amsellem has advanced the mission of New Wave through its educational arm, La Cinémathèque, at the South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) and other public venues.

Most recently, La Cinémathèque hosted a film festival to celebrate the works of director Pier Paolo Pasolini and screened two films from visionary French directors: La Belle et la Bête (Beauty and the Beast) (1946) and Van Gogh (1991).

The Fall 2022 film series will be held at The Village at SOPAC. The schedule is as follows:

September 18: The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928), Carl Theodor Dreyer (France, Denmark)

October 9: L’Atalante (1934), Jean Vigo (France)

November 13: Umberto D (1952), Vittorio De Sica (Italy)

December 11: The Spirit of the Beehive (1973), Victor Erice (Spain)

Please visit the website newwaveproductions.org for ticket information.