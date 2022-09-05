Arts & CultureSouth OrangeSponsored

La Cinémathèque To Host Fall Film Series at The Village at SOPAC

by La Cinémathèque
written by La Cinémathèque
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From New Wave Productions:

New Wave Productions, a not-for-profit film and arts organization in Essex County, New Jersey, is dedicated to the appreciation of foreign and independent films and the belief that the visual arts are a powerful educational tool for our community. Since 2011, local teacher, artist and filmmaker Gerard Amsellem has advanced the mission of New Wave through its educational arm, La Cinémathèque, at the South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) and other public venues.

Most recently, La Cinémathèque hosted a film festival to celebrate the works of director Pier Paolo Pasolini and screened two films from visionary French directors: La Belle et la Bête (Beauty and the Beast) (1946) and Van Gogh (1991).

The Fall 2022 film series will be held at The Village at SOPAC. The schedule is as follows:

September 18: The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928), Carl Theodor Dreyer (France, Denmark)

October 9: L’Atalante (1934), Jean Vigo (France)

November 13: Umberto D (1952), Vittorio De Sica (Italy)

December 11: The Spirit of the Beehive (1973), Victor Erice (Spain)

Please visit the website newwaveproductions.org for ticket information.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

South Orange’s Taylor Vose Co-Retailing Nonprofit Seeks Board...

The Maplewood Glee Club is Looking For “Men...

South Mountain YMCA Says It is ‘Actively Working’...

Cougars Football Open Season Away Sept. 1, Look...

Johanna Wright Drops Out of South Orange-Maplewood Board...

South Orange-Maplewood Back to School: Masks Optional, No...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE