Local Art Programs Give Kids Space Away from Screens to Develop Creativity

Technology is a part of daily life for many kids today. From schoolwork to entertainment, screens are almost always within reach. But many parents and educators say kids need more than just technology; they need space to be creative, explore their surroundings, and make things with their hands.

It’s become such an issue that next year the South Orange-Maplewood School District is committing to less technology, particularly for elementary school kids, with phones put away and computers not checked out to every student. (Also for older students, with phones being banned for those through 11th grade.)

Fortunately for parents, there are some local programs that can help with getting kids away from screens and into creative arts. Art Barn and Funky Fun Art are among the art studios that offer a variety of classes for kids to be creative and improve their skills.

Many parents say they can already see how creating art can change what their kids want to do.

Liliya Santos-Labarta, who has been taking her son to Art Barn classes, says it’s clear how the program has changed her child’s activities.

“My son becomes more creative, engaged, and happy when he does art-related things,” she said. “When my kid is painting or drawing, he is focused on what he is doing and is really into it.”

Christine Llewellyn Ohemeng, who started Art Barn, talked about how important these kinds of programs are for children.

“When kids make something with their own hands, they learn how to make decisions, try new things, and get instant feedback,” she said. “It helps kids build their self-esteem, creativity and ability to think critically.”

Denise Hayden, who founded Funky Fun Art, said she started her business to give kids a place to learn through creativity.

“Kids can learn important skills with the help of their interests,” she said. “They can work on their critical thinking, problem-solving and self-esteem.”

Hayden also says that the benefits start right away. “Some kids can be distracted at first,” she said. “But after a while, they get focused on what they’re doing and start to make things.”

Santos-Labarta said, “It is becoming increasingly difficult to stay away from screens,” Liliya Santos-Labarta said. “Parents should do everything they can to keep their kids from spending too much time with technology.”

Both Llewellyn Ohemeng and Hayden say their programs offer something kids need.

“It gives kids a chance to say what they think without being afraid of being criticized,” she said. “Kids can also learn new things about themselves. They will learn how to talk to each other and work through issues.”

Both Funky Fun Art and Art Barn use hands-on, natural approaches to teaching. They also use different materials and, weather permitting, teach outside. Also, kids can talk to each other while doing things they enjoy.

“One thing I like about the lessons is being there together,” Llewellyn Ohemeng said. “What I think is most amazing is that they feel fulfilled when they make something they can take home.”

Of course, it’s very important for any child to learn how to create. “They have a safe space where kids feel valued and comfortable,” Hayden said. “It lets them be creative and build their confidence.”

In turn, the reasons small kids like going to Art Barn are very simple.

“I go there because there are art supplies,” Louisa Ohemeng said. “I love playing with my friends and running around the playground. I can sometimes see baby deer and rabbits.”

Village Green is profiling businesses and programs that are helping reduce screen time for children and teens. If you have a business or program that you think is a good fit, email [email protected]

Francesca Cudrin is an 11th grade student at Columbia High School and is working with Village Green as a paid freelancer through a grant from the NJ Civic Information Consortium.