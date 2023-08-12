Local Broadway Stars Sing Their Dream Roles in Second Annual ‘Broadway in the Park’ Concert

From SOMA Stage:

Join stage favorites Jeremy Jordan, Mandy Gonzalez, Kara Lindsay and more, on September 4, 2023, as they celebrate New Jersey non-profit SOMA STAGE.

SOMA Stage (Dana Spialter, Producing Artistic Director and Founder) is thrilled to announce the return of Broadway in the Park on Labor Day, Monday, September 4th at 4:30pm. The concert will take place at the Memorial Park Amphitheater in Maplewood, NJ. More information about SOMA Stage can be found on the website: www.somastage.org.

Coined by the NYTimes “where Broadway comes home to sleep,” South Orange and Maplewood (or, SOMA) has an abundance of Broadway community members from actors and directors to writers and musicians. SOMA Stage was formed by Dana Spialter in order to provide the local professional theater artists with a creative home in their backyard and allow the entire community to support and enjoy the talent of their neighbors. In addition to offering concerts and masterclasses, the company has a primary focus on supporting and developing new works, and just launched the SOMA backStage Reading Series this past Spring.

“After last year’s massive turn out, we are so excited to bring back Broadway in the Park, the biggest celebration of Broadway in North Jersey,” says Producing Artistic Director and Founder Dana Spialter. She continues, “The Broadway talent in SOMA is like none other and we can’t wait for you to see this year’s lineup singing their dream roles!”

All of the performers for the concert are local to the SOMA area. The full cast includes: Kennedy Caughell (Paradise Square), Dwayne Clark (Shucked), Jennifer Diamond (Ruthless!), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton), Laurel Harris (Jagged Little Pill), Jeremy Jordan (Newsies), Kara Lindsay (Wicked), Rob Marnell (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical), Kevin Massey (Wicked), Manu Narayan (Company), Zal Owen (Harmony), Charlie Pollock (Pretty Woman), Libby Servais (Wicked), Ashley Spencer (Rock of Ages), and Stephan Stubbins (Mary Poppins). Musical direction will be by Louis Danowsky, also a Jersey resident.

EVENT DETAILS

SOMA Stage’s Broadway in the Park concert will be presented in partnership with Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture as a free town event on Monday, September 4th (Labor Day) at 4:30pm at the Memorial Park Amphitheater in Maplewood, NJ. In the event of rain, the concert will take place at The Woodland in Maplewood.

There is a suggested donation of $15 per person which will go directly to future programming presented by SOMA Stage.

Broadway in the Park: Dream Roles is sponsored by The Pollock Properties Group – Keller Williams with CODA Kitchen & Bar, Little Apple Arts, Marigold Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics, and Studio 509.

BIOGRAPHY

Dana Spialter (Producing Artistic Director, Founder) most recently worked as the Creative Coordinator to acclaimed Broadway producers Barry and Fran Weissler, focusing on developing new works as well as supporting their long-standing shows (Chicago, Waitress, etc.) through casting and other creative endeavors. She has produced concerts of Broadway talent at 54 Below and Webster Hall, and as a performer, was seen across the country as Crissy on the national tour of HAIR. Dana lives in Maplewood with her Broadway actor husband and their three year old daughter.

CONNECT WITH US

Facebook: @SOMAStage

Instagram: @SOMAStage

Website: SOMAStage

####