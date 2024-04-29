Maplewood & South Orange See Rise in Dog Bite Cases — Here’s What You Need to Know

From the Maplewood and South Orange Health Department:

Maplewood and South Orange are seeing an increase in dog bite cases. Reports are sent to the Health Department from local hospitals who are treating an animal bite injury and/or from the local police department.

In the U.S., over 800,000 people need medical treatment for dog bites each year. According to the CDC, more than half of dog bite victims are children. Young children especially can have serious injuries from dog bites.

In Maplewood, there have been 36 reports of dog bites in 2023. Year to date, in 2024 there have been eight dog bite occurrences.

In South Orange, there have been 14 reports of dog bites in 2023. Year to date in 2024 there have been five dog bite occurrences.

In a majority of these cases, a dog bit a person. It is important to remember that any dog can bite, even trusted pets. Dogs can bite when they are scared, sick, eating, playing, or protecting their food, toys, and their family or territory.

Unfortunate incidences like these can be avoided and are preventable. Injury prevention is everyone’s responsibility.

Here are some general tips on how to interact with dogs in public:

1. Don’t approach an unfamiliar dog, even if it seems friendly

2. Always ask permission to approach and pet someone’s dog.

3. Teach kids how to interact with dogs. Along with the information above, teach children:

a. to approach a dog carefully

b. to be gentle in their interactions and physical contact with a dog and

c. to recognize warning signs that a dog might be ready to bite.

4. Supervise young kids around dogs, even trusted pets.

We are asking all residents to Be Responsible Pet Owners:

1. Keep your dog on a 6-foot leash in public. Do not let your dog run in open public spaces or on public parks and facilities.

a. It is prohibited for dogs to run at large in public spaces because it increases the risk of injury to pedestrians and attacks are usually unprovoked. No one knows for certain how their dog will behave in public so keep your dog close to you and leashed.

2. Train and socialize your dog to know how to behave in public settings.

3. License your pet (both dogs and cats) with the township annually. All licensed pets have been vetted to ensure their rabies vaccine is up to date.

4. If you know your dog can become agitated at public outdoor events – please leave your dog at home. Loud music, crowded spaces, heavy foot traffic, and too much activity can make a dog unnecessarily anxious and guarded, which may result in the dog biting someone by accident.

If you are bitten by a dog, please follow these instructions:

1. Gather as much information as you can about the dog (and the dog owner).

a. In 1 out of 4 cases this year, there was no information to find the dog owner, or to find out if the dog was vaccinated for rabies, resulting in costly treatments, hospital care and doctor’s visits.

2. Wash and clean the wound immediately. Seek medical care if the wound site begins to worsen.

3. Take pictures of any injuries and damages to clothing.

4. Report any loose dogs to the police department who can contact animal control.

5. File an animal bite report at the police department or call the health department during regular business hours (973) 762-8120.

