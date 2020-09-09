Lydia Johnson Dance Presents a Live Outdoor Performance on September 12

From Lydia Johnson Dance

Lydia Johnson Dance, in partnership with Maplewood Arts & Culture Director Ana De Archuleta, will present a live performance of the closing section of Johnson’s ballet “Clearing,” set to music by Philip Glass. The outdoor performance will take place Saturday, September 12, 6:00 PM, in Maplewood Village NJ at the intersection of Highland Street and Maplewood Avenue, near the outdoor dining area. Masks and social distancing are required.

“Clearing,” which was highly acclaimed by press and audiences at its premiere in New York last year, concludes with a section for women which juxtaposes increasingly emotional gestures with poses traditionally deemed feminine and glamorous. The piece will be modified for this special occasion, as the dancers will be performing on the street and distanced from one another.

The LJD Company is in residence at The Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts where their dance classes for children and teens are held. As a not-for-profit, LJD gives $25,000 annually in scholarships to local children so every child can study dance regardless of family finances. LJD is supported by The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation and by many loyal SOMA arts supporters.

“Johnson is adept at capturing the beauty and pathos in music—her musical choices are well-considered, and it’s clear that she really “feels” the emotion contained in the notes. She translates harmony and texture into a narrative of human intimacy and empathy. Her dancers really look at each other and touch each other sincerely. You get the sense they are helping each other along in the effort of getting through life, with grace and gravity. Humanity is the starting point.

Marina Harss, 2019. (Harss is a dance writer The New Yorker, The New York Times)

www.lydiajohnsondance.org

www.lydiajohnsondanceschool.com

Saturday September 12, 6:00 PM (rain date: Saturday September 19, 6:00 PM)

Street performance at the intersection of Highland Street and Maplewood Avenue, Maplewood Village, NJ

Free Admission – no reservations needed

Social Distancing and Masks are Required

For information: 929.222.3973