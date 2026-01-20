Arts & CultureMaplewoodSponsored

Maplewood-Based Smooth Jazz New Jersey Announces Upcoming Shows in 2026         

by Smooth Jazz New Jersey
written by Smooth Jazz New Jersey
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Smooth Jazz New Jersey:

Starting this Valentine’s Day February 14th, the Prince of Sophisticated Soul Will Downing comes to the 1300 seat Main Stage at Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway, followed by 5-time Grammy Winner Lalah Hathaway March 6.

Will Downing with Rich Engel from Smooth Jazz New Jersey

On Saturday March 14th the venue moves to the Bickford Theater housed in the Morris Museum with the start of the WBGO “Sexy Sax Series” beginning with Grammy winner and 12-time Grammy Nominee Kirk Whalum. Two shows: 5:00PM and 8:00PM.   

Main Stage at Union County Performing Arts Center

                                                                                                                                                         

The “Sexy Sax Series” then moves to the Hamilton Stage Rahway with three of the hottest horn players in Contemporary Jazz, starting April 4 with Smooth Jazz dignitary Alto Sax and flute artist Marion Meadows, followed by Eric Darius May 9 who is celebrating, in 2025, his first #1 Billboard hit “Too Good 2 Let Go”. The four-part series concludes June 13th with the electrifying multi-instrumentalist Vincent Ingala who reached Billboard Number 1 charts in 2024 and 2025.

Hamilton Stage Rahway

On show night at the Hamilton Stage, a total cultural experience is offered, presenting pre-show art exhibitions, music and drinks in the WBGO Piano Lounge featuring the incredible performances of Leonieke Schuble on the Fazoli Grand Piano at 4:00PM and 7:00PM. 

Visit www.smoothjazznj.com to purchase tickets or for more information.

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE
Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.