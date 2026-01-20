Maplewood-Based Smooth Jazz New Jersey Announces Upcoming Shows in 2026         

From Smooth Jazz New Jersey:

Starting this Valentine’s Day February 14th, the Prince of Sophisticated Soul Will Downing comes to the 1300 seat Main Stage at Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway, followed by 5-time Grammy Winner Lalah Hathaway March 6.

On Saturday March 14th the venue moves to the Bickford Theater housed in the Morris Museum with the start of the WBGO “Sexy Sax Series” beginning with Grammy winner and 12-time Grammy Nominee Kirk Whalum. Two shows: 5:00PM and 8:00PM.

The “Sexy Sax Series” then moves to the Hamilton Stage Rahway with three of the hottest horn players in Contemporary Jazz, starting April 4 with Smooth Jazz dignitary Alto Sax and flute artist Marion Meadows, followed by Eric Darius May 9 who is celebrating, in 2025, his first #1 Billboard hit “Too Good 2 Let Go”. The four-part series concludes June 13th with the electrifying multi-instrumentalist Vincent Ingala who reached Billboard Number 1 charts in 2024 and 2025.

On show night at the Hamilton Stage, a total cultural experience is offered, presenting pre-show art exhibitions, music and drinks in the WBGO Piano Lounge featuring the incredible performances of Leonieke Schuble on the Fazoli Grand Piano at 4:00PM and 7:00PM.

Visit www.smoothjazznj.com to purchase tickets or for more information.