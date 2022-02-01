Maplewood Celebrates Black History Month

From the Township of Maplewood

In honor of Black History Month, the Township of Maplewood has joined with local non-profit, community and business partners to sponsor more than 30 artistic, cultural and educational events and activities throughout the month of February to celebrate and raise awareness of the contributions and achievements Black Americans have made to the fabric of our society.

The theme for the 2022 Black History Month celebration is “Black Health and Wellness.” The month’s events will examine how American healthcare has often underserved the African American community as well as celebrate the legacy of Black contributors, scholars, and practitioners in Western medicine. Featured events will center health and wellness within the Black community by local professionals in mental, spiritual, physical, and internal health.

A list of the Black History Month events, primarily in-person this year, are listed below. So that everyone may enjoy and participate in the events for 2022 with physical distancing and COVID-19 guidelines established; other events include outdoor displays and installations, or by-appointment indoor exhibits. Detailed descriptions and links can be found at www.maplewoodbhm.com. Township weekly emails and social media campaigns will detail upcoming events.

“The Township is grateful for this community that has come together to create our Celebration of Black History for the fifth consecutive year. With more in-person opportunities as well as those online, we will continue to uphold our COVID-19 protocols, honoring and centering the health and wellness of all Maplewoodians, as we discover new ways to care for ourselves in body, mind, and spirit,” said Township Committeewoman Jamaine Cripe, who is leading the coordination of events.

Among the groups sponsoring events are the Maplewood Department of Community Services, Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture, Maplewood Arts Council, Maplewood Memorial Library, Maplewood Hilton Branch Library, Springfield Avenue Partnership, 1978 Arts Center, Durand-Hedden House, Hilton Neighborhood Association, Columbia High School, Maplewood Middle School, Express Yourself Studios LLC, The Strollers, Progressive Theater, A-Diamond Entertainment, The Apothecarium, [words] Bookstore, and Chef Jesse Jones.

2022 Black History Month Schedule of Events, Displays and Programs

All Events are Free and Specified In-Person unless specified Virtual

February 1st @7:30 PM (virtual)

Black History Month proclamation reading

Maplewood Township Committee

February 1st @7 PM (virtual)

G(r)ay Matter Book Group discussion of How We Fight for Our Lives: A Memoir by Saeed Jones

Maplewood Library

February 1st to 28th

“Black History Month: Walk of Heroes” storefront poster displays

Springfield Avenue Partnership & Maplewood Village Alliance

February 1st to 28th (virtual)

“My America: Scenes celebrating African American past, present, and future” theatrical performance and discussion

The Strollers and Ivy Hill Vailsburg Center for Arts Culture and Community Activism (ACCA)

February 2nd @10 AM (virtual)

“Exploring Identity”, a MAC LAB Event

Columbia High School

February 5th @10 AM (in-person) and 11 AM (virtual)

Alma Woodsey Thomas – African American Artist Series

Express Yourself Studios, LLC

February 5th @11 AM (virtual)

“Health Is Wealth” medical marijuana sign-up event and webinar

420NJ Events

February 7th

Black History Month Gallery Opening @the CHS Gallery

MAC Scholars – Columbia High School

February 10th @7 PM (virtual)

Books Now and Then Book Group discussion of Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead

Maplewood Library

February 11th @8 PM [doors open at 7:30pm]

Reggae Soca Night @the Woodland with The Verdict

Maplewood Community Services

February 12th @10 AM (in-person) and 11 AM (virtual)

Varnette P. Honeywood – African American Artist Series

Express Yourself Studios, LLC

Sunday, February 13th @1 PM

Open Hearth Cooking: African American Foodways with Chef Jesse Jones

Durand-Hedden House

February 13th @ 4 PM

The Harlem Chamber Players Present A Black History Month Concert @The Woodland

Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture

February 16th @7 PM (virtual)

Read Around the World: Senegal discussion of At Night All Blood is Black by David Diop

Maplewood Library

February 17th @6:30 PM

“To Hilton with Love” crafts with Bisa Butler @the DeHart Community Center

Hilton Neighborhood Association

February 18th @8 PM [doors open at 7:30pm]

Documentary screening of “John Lewis: Good Trouble” @The Woodland

Maplewood Community Services

February 19th and 22nd @3 PM and 7 PM

“Is This What We Paid For”, a one-act play @the Burgdorff Cultural Center

A-Diamond Entertainment

February 22nd @7 PM

“Jubilee: A Celebration of Black Composers” featuring Harambee Chamber Orchestra and Columbia Hight School Virtuosi @The Woodland

Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture

February 22nd @7 PM (virtual)

Akwaaba Gallery: Newark’s Hidden Gem

Maplewood Library

February 22nd @6 PM (virtual)

Medical Cannabis in NJ – Everything You Need to Know conversation

The Apothecarium

February 24th @8 PM

A book reading of Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead @Maplewood Town Hall

Committeeman Frank McGehee

February 24th @4 PM (virtual)

In the Style of Louise Mailou Jones, a hands-on artist workshop

Maplewood Library & Express Yourself Studios LLC

February 26th @10 AM (in-person) and 11 AM (virtual)

Norman Lewis – African American Artist Series

Express Yourself Studios, LLC

February 26th @1 PM [doors open at 12:30pm]

Film Screening of “Cinderella” @The Woodland Great Hall

Maplewood Department of Community Services

RELATED EVENTS:

MAC Scholars – CHS

“Show Your Love” day on February 14 th

Social Service Activity on February 21 st

Black History Month Leadership Day on February 28 th

Poetry Readings in the CHS Gallery Every Tuesday during Lunch Periods

“Radical Self Care for People of Color” discussions in the CHS Library every Wednesday during Lunch Periods

Sister to Sister and MAC MEN gatherings in the CHS Library every Thursday @3 PM

Black History Month Social Hour in the CHS Library every Friday @3 PM

Kids Black History Month Reading Recommendations

Maplewood Librarians can help you find great things to read. Check out our Black History Month suggestions here.

Window displays featuring African American authors

[words] Bookstore