Maplewood Garden Club Hosts ‘Planning & Planting an Herb Garden’ Via Zoom on March 1 

From the Maplewood Garden Club:

On Monday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m., the Herb Lady, Caren White, will take you through the steps of designing and planting an herb garden that is unique to you. During her presentation, “Planning and Planting an Herb Garden,” you will learn how to design an herb garden for optimal growth, the best place in your yard for it, how to amend your soil and fertilize your garden, and then how to choose the right herbs for your garden whether you use them for cooking, teas, fragrance, crafting, or dyeing. Caren’s talk will follow a brief business meeting and conclude with a live Q&A session. For more details and to join MGC’s Zoom meeting, visit http://maplewoodgardenclub.org.