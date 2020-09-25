Maplewood Holds 2020 Photo Contest

From the Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture

Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture invites amateur and professional photographers of all ages to submit photographs that celebrate the life, residents, and scenery of Maplewood. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded, in addition there will be multiple winners of various categories including, but not limited to, topics and level of expertise.

Any resident can enter so long as their photograph is original and they follow the contest rules. Submissions must be high-resolution digital photos (300 DPI or higher) that highlight the things that make our town and community special. Images may include nature scenes, streetscapes, landscapes, wildlife, pets, events, facilities, sports, and people living, working, and playing around town. The township encourages all types of photography and experience levels to participate and join in on the fun. “Perhaps you have a great photo already on your camera roll?” says Vic De Luca, Township Committeeman and Liaison to the Maplewood Arts Council, “If not take one on your smart phone, scroll through your Instagram account for a photo you already posted, or use your tripod and 35mm camera. All entries are welcome!”

“Fall is a beautiful time of the year for photography,” says Ana De Archuleta, Director of Arts & Culture, “with autumn’s golden light and fall foliage at its peak. We can’t wait to see our town through the lens and perspective of our residents.” All entries must be received by Monday, November 2, 2020. The Division of Arts & Culture will select 12 finalists from the submissions. Winners will be decided on by public virtual vote, and announced in December 2020. Winners will be notified by email. Winning entries will be exhibited at 1978 Arts Center, as well as featured on Maplewoodartsandculture.org and on social media sites.

The contest is made possible through partnership with The Maplewood Village Alliance and The Springfield Avenue Partnership, as well as through the generous support of local businesses. For more information, rules, and submissions please visit http://www.maplewoodartsandculture.org/ or email [email protected].

The mission of the Division of Arts & Culture, under the Community Services Department, is to foster a creative community of artists and organizations, enhancing the quality of life for residents of Maplewood by ensuring that artistic and cultural experiences are inclusive and accessible to all.