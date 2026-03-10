Maplewood Memorial Library Hosts 12th Annual Ideas Festival, March 12-28

From Maplewood Memorial Library:

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (March 9, 2026) – The Maplewood Memorial Library today announced its annual Ideas Festival will return to the Main Library from March 12 through 28, the first festival since the library’s historic renovation and reopening in July 2025.

Now in its 12th year, the Festival celebrates Maplewood’s diverse talent and creativity, welcoming authors, artists, filmmakers, musicians and civic leaders to present programs designed to inspire the community and lifelong learners. Events will be held at the Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker Street, and as part of the library’s commitment to accessibility, all programs are free and open to the public.

This year’s Ideas Festival lineup features:

Thursday, March 12 at 4 p.m. | Opening event: Hazel Clark

Three-time Olympian and Columbia High School alumna Hazel Clark celebrates the release of her debut children’s book, “Hazel Takes the First Step”. The book encourages young readers to develop healthy mindsets around performance and learn how to move through anxiety with confidence. Held in recognition of “Hazel Clark Day”, the program will feature a reading, Q&A, photos and a book signing.

Monday, March 16 at 4 p.m. | The Great Graphic Masterclass

Maplewood’s best-selling graphic novelist and illustrator Jay Cooper will lead a hands-on graphic novel workshop for children in grades three and up, offering tips and techniques. Pre-registrationis required.

Monday, March 16 at 7 p.m. | A Conversation with Ann Roth and Jane Musky

Two-time Academy Award-winning costume designer Ann Roth will be in conversation with Maplewood native and production designer Jane Musky. One of the most prolific costume designers in the film industry, Roth has been recognized for her work in “Midnight Cowboy”, “Mama Mia”, “Hair” and Academy-Award nominated “Barbie”, in which she also made a cameo at age 91.

Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. | A Conversation on Books and Reading

The New York Times Book Review Editor Gilbert Cruz will discuss books and readings with The New York Times Book Review Features Editor Elisabeth Egan.

Monday, March 23 at 7 p.m. | Carol Buchanan Award Presentation

Michelle Bobrow is this year’s recipient of Carol Buchanan Award for Outstanding Contribution to Civic and Intellectual Life. Bobrow has been an active volunteer in the Maplewood Woman’s Club, League of Women Voters, CASA, National Council of Jewish Women and is a member of the steering committee for the NJ Coalition Against Human Trafficking. She and her husband established the Bobrow Kosher Food Pantry at Oheb Shalom.

The award is named in honor of Carol Buchanan, a long-time resident of Maplewood who left an indelible mark on her community. Remembered as intelligent, kind and civic-minded, Buchanan served for 20 years on the Maplewood Library Board of Trustees and was a founding member of the Hilton Neighborhood Association.

Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m. | Author conversation with Mary Clare Jalonick

Journalist Mary Clare Jalonick will discuss her book “Storm at the Capital; an Oral History of January 6th”, with Maplewood Deputy Mayor Malia Herman. In “Storm at the Capital”, Jalonick delivers a deeply reported and definitive account through firsthand narratives of rioters, police, lawmakers, staff, reporters and more.

Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m. | Screening of “The Librarians”

In partnership with The Maplewood Film Society, the library will host an exclusive screening of the award-winning documentary, “The Librarians”, which follows the saga of brave librarians who emerge as first responders in the fight for democracy and First Amendment Rights. The screening will be followed by a discussion about the film and the wave of alarming book bans sweeping the nation, featuring librarian Martha Hickson and local author Marina Budhos, in conversation with Maplewood Memorial Library Assistant Director Amanda Eigen. Tickets required;register here.

Saturday, March 28 at 11 a.m. | Introducing Female Composers

The Festival will close with a Women’s History Month celebration featuring a chamber music concert with Jill Sokol, flute; Chris MacDonnell, clarinet and Andrea Herr, bassoon. The concert is sponsored by the Musician Performance Trust Fund of Local 16-248.

“We’re thrilled to host the Ideas Festival once again, this time in our newly renovated Maplewood Memorial Library,” said Sarah Lester, library director. “When we envisioned a 21st- century library, we wanted a place that was more than books. We wanted a cultural hub where locals and visitors can come to be inspired, innovate and create. Maplewood is a reading town, and the Ideas Festival allows us to honor our community’s talent, while staying true to our mission of being ‘open for all.’”

The Festival culminates with the Maplewood Literary Award presented to Bruce Eric Kaplan. A Maplewood native, Kaplan has worked on shows such as “Seinfeld”, “Six Feet Under”, “Girls” and is currently executive producer and co-showrunner of Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This.” His work has also regularly appeared in The New Yorker, and he is an author of cartoon collections, memoirs and pictures for both adults and children. The event will be held on Thursday, May 21 at 7 p.m., due to Kaplan’s shooting schedule.

The Ideas Festival is sponsored by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Friends of the Maplewood Library, the Maplewood Woman’s Club, Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation and [words] Bookstore.

For the full schedule of Ideas Festival events, visit maplewoodlibrary.org.