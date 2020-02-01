Maplewood Middle School Presents ’13’ This February

From Maplewood Middle School:

Maplewood Middle School will be presenting 13 as an all-school musical this February. It’s “a hilarious, coming-of-age musical about discovering that ‘cool’ is sometimes where we least expect it.”

What is the musical about?

“Geek. Poser. Jock. Beauty Queen. Wannabe. These are the labels that can last a lifetime. With an unforgettable rock score from Tony Award-winning composer, Jason Robert Brown, (Parade, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County) 13 is a musical about fitting in – and standing out!

Evan Goldman is plucked from his fast-paced, preteen New York City life and plopped into a sleepy Indiana town following his parents divorce. Surrounded by an array of simpleminded middle school students, he needs to establish his place in the popularity pecking order. Can he situate himself on a comfortable link of the food chain… or will he dangle at the end with the outcasts?!?”

https://www.mtishows.com/13

Who is performing the show?

The sixth, seventh and eighth graders from MMS collaborate as cast, crew and directors in order to make this an annual success.

When are the performances?

Friday, February 28th → 7:30pm

Saturday, February 29th → 7:30pm

Sunday, March 1st → 2:00pm

How do I buy tickets?

Please visit http://maplewoodms.booktix. com/ to join us at any of our three performances!