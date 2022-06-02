Arts & CultureMaplewood

Maplewoodstock Announces New Canopy Lottery System

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Maplewoodstock:

This year Maplewoodstock is piloting a new, more organized, less sleep-deprived, and safer way to ensure that all Maplewood and South Orange residents have a fair and equal opportunity for canopy space at the festival.

Lottery entry will be open from 11AM on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 until 11AM on Saturday, June 25, 2022.  “Winners” and “Wait Listers” will be notified by Monday, June 27, 2022.

To register for the Maplewoodstock Canopy Lottery:

–        Visit to maplewoodstock.com/canopy to register online;

–        visit the Hilton branch of the Maplewood library or the South Orange library to obtain and submit a paper registration; or

–        call our hotline at (973) 944-0764 and leave a voicemail with your name and phone number –  someone will get back to you to complete the registration.

Official Canopy Lottery rules can be found at www.maplewoodstock.com/canopy-rules.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

South Orange-Maplewood District Superintendent Promises Upcoming Communication on...

Meet the Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation Board: Robert...

CHS Girls Varsity Frisbee Team ‘Sparkle Motion’ Wins...

ArtBender Is Back! June 4, 9 AM –...

LETTER: Deborah Engel Is the Leader We Need...

Maplewood’s Marco Hurtado Brings His Moves to NBC’s...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE