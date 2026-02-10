Maplewoodstock Returns July 11-12, Sponsors Needed!

From Maplewooodstock:

Maplewood, NJ — Maplewoodstock, the beloved Music + Art Festival that has drawn thousands of attendees to Maplewood’s Memorial Park each summer for more than two decades, is now inviting local, regional, and national business sponsors for its 2026 event, scheduled for July 11–12, 2026.

Please see our Sponsorship packages at maplewoodstock.com/sponsorship.

Founded in 2004, Maplewoodstock is a free, two-day, professionally produced music and arts festival that attracts approximately 14,000 attendees over one weekend, showcasing 20+ local and regional bands alongside nationally recognized artists. Past headliners have included Norah Jones, Los Lobos, The Wailers, Robert Randolph, Ozomatli, Josh Ritter, Joan Osborne, and The Smithereens, among others. The 2026 headliners and full lineup will be announced in early May.

The festival is entirely self-funded through volunteer effort and sponsorship support and operates under the umbrella of the Music & Arts Education Project, Inc., a Maplewood-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the community through accessible arts programming .

“Maplewoodstock offers businesses a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse, engaged audience while directly supporting free access to music and the arts,” said festival organizers. “Sponsors don’t just gain incredible visibility—they help make this community tradition possible.”

Sponsorship Opportunities

Maplewoodstock offers a range of sponsorship packages designed to meet varying marketing and community-engagement goals. Opportunities include:

Prominent brand placement on main and side stage banners

On-stage mentions and artist introductions

Print advertising in the official festival program mailed to 10,000 local households and distributed on-site

Digital exposure through website banners and social media promotion

On-site activation via tents, flags, and the popular Beer Garden

VIP and backstage experiences for select sponsorship levels

Call for Sponsors

Businesses large and small interested in aligning their brand with a high-visibility, community-driven cultural event are encouraged to inquire now.

Sponsorship opportunities are filling up fast. To request the Maplewoodstock 2026 Sponsorship Guide or discuss opportunities please email [email protected] or visit maplewoodstock.com/sponsorship.