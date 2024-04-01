New Independent World Cinema Film Series Debuts at SOPAC

From La Cinémathèque:

Contemporary independent films are coming to South Orange. “Independent World Cinema at SOPAC,” a new film series featuring critically acclaimed films by the world’s top directors, will debut at the Cinema Lab movie theater in the South Orange Performing Arts Center on April 21.

“Eight Mountains,” which won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022 and was named Best Film by the Italian Cinema Academy, opens the series, which will be presented and curated by filmmaker Gerard Amsellem, founder of the New Jersey film club La Cinémathèque.

“We want to present the best contemporary independent and foreign films, and create a community where film lovers can see these movies on a local big screen and talk about them,” Amsellem says.

“Afire,” winner of the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival will be screened on May 5. The French-Moroccan film “The Blue Caftan,” which won the prestigious Lumieres Award, will be shown on June 23. All screening are at 2:30 pm and Amsellem will lead a discussion afterwards.

The films can be seen by becoming a member of La Cinémathèque. Fees for all three movies are $60 for adults, $50 for seniors and $30 for students.

Amsellem, a local educator and film historian, has presented screenings of classic foreign films at SOPAC, The Clairidge Theater in Montclair, The West Orange Film Society and the Williams Art Center in Rutherford. His short film “Bartleby” was awarded a “Director’s Citation” at the Black Maria Film Festival. He is completing a documentary about the French painter Bernard Requichot.Contact: Gerard Amsellem – linguavision@gmail.com

website: Newwaveproductions.org