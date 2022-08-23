Paper Mill Playhouse Brookside Cabaret Presents ‘The Playbillies’ Broadway Bluegrass Band

From Paper Mill Playhouse:

This Week at the Brookside Cabaret

The Playbillies: Bluegrass Broadway

August 24 – 27

The Playbillies, Broadway’s bluegrass band, were a huge hit last summer and return to great demand. Comprised of Mike Rosengarten (banjo), Matt Cusack (bass), Armando Gutierrez (guitar), and Erica Swindell (fiddle), the quartet was formed when Mike turned to his friends and said, “These show tunes are great, but I just wish there were more banjo.” They all readily agreed and took off on an adventure to “bluegrassify” every show tune they could! Since 2016, the Playbillies have continued to share original arrangements, marrying two of America’s greatest traditions—bluegrass and Broadway—via social media, live concerts, and private events. Their lively, eclectic set list includes favorites from Chicago, Bandstand, Fiddler on the Roof, Rent, Hello, Dolly!, even Bruce Springsteen, and more.

Upcoming performers include Elizabeth Ward Land (August 31–September 3), Belinda Allyn (September 7–10), and Kissy Simmons (September 14–17).

In addition to enjoying top-notch entertainment, patrons will enjoy Chef Jacques Marra’s inspired menu, featuring upscale New American cuisine including mussels Provencal, lobster quesadilla, caprese salad and other seasonal favorites.

Brookside seating is $35 plus a $36 per person prix fixe menu. Bar seating is $20 plus a $25 food and drink minimum per person from an à la carte menu.

The Carriage House Restaurant at the F.M. Kirby Carriage House opens for alfresco dining and cabaret Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:00pm (seating for dinner begins at 5:30pm). Reservations are required. Visit www.PaperMill.org or call 973.376.4343.

PAPER MILL PLAYHOUSE, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is a nationally renowned, not-for-profit theater under the direction of Mark S. Hoebee (Producing Artistic Director) and Mike Stotts (Managing Director). A beloved NJ arts institution since 1938, Paper Mill creates and produces groundbreaking new musicals and reimagined classics. Several productions have gone on to Broadway and launched national tours, including Disney’s Newsies, Les Misérables, Honeymoon in Vegas, A Bronx Tale, and Bandstand. The theater is also the home of an award-winning center for musical theater education and artist training, with outreach programs that impact tens of thousands of students each year. As one of the nation’s premier musical theaters, Paper Mill fosters a creative environment to advance the art form, educate students, develop future theater lovers, nurture inclusion, and provide access for all. Paper Mill Playhouse programs are made possible, in part, by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Paper Mill Playhouse is a member of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre, the Council of Stock Theatres, and the New Jersey Theatre Alliance.