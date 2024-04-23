PHOTOS: ‘Stunning’ Maplewood Memorial Library on Target for Fall 2024 Reopening

Maplewoodians have been agog over recent social media posts from Maplewood Memorial Library, which is in the final months of a years-long, $22 million renovation and expansion.

The most recent posts have focused on the windows that overlook the library’s namesake Maplewood Memorial Park.

‘It’s springtime and the windows in the new library building are looking gorgeous! The windows will be fritted with a special pattern that will combine aesthetics with functionality: the fritting will prevent birds from flying into the windows, and also increase energy efficiency by reducing cooling costs,” the library posted on its Facebook page.

Maplewood Township Committeeperson Vic De Luca, who began championing the Maplewood Memorial Library renovation during his time as mayor, reports that the project is scheduled for completion and a re-opening in mid-October 2024.

‘Construction will be done at the end of August,” wrote De Luca in a recent email. “After construction, it takes six weeks to move and shelve books and materials.”

The beautiful park vistas and dramatic renderings of library interiors are drawing attention from the media. NJ.com called the new library design “stunning” in an article posted April 22 and quotes library Director Sarah Lester: “Maplewood is a community of readers, and is a very diverse, culturally-rich community, and I think that’s what we were really going for — a building that reflected that richness, that diversity,” Lester said.

The $22M main branch renovation and expansion at 51 Baker Street is being paid for through a $12 bond passed by the township, an $8.3M grant from the state, and $2M raised by the Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation.

Meanwhile, at the Hilton branch on Springfield Avenue, De Luca reports that “work is being done on the parapets around the flat roofs. Next up is new roofing on the flat roofs. We are also having asbestos ceiling removed from the meeting room and maker space, so they are closed during construction. The work is not impacting the hours of operation. Weather permitting, the work will be completed by July 31.”

