Photographer Julia Maloof Verderosa Offers Two Valentine Portrait Pop-Ups Jan. 31 and Feb. 1

by Julia Maloof Verderosa
From Julia Maloof Verderosa:

Get ready-to-gift images perfect for Valentine’s Day! See below for dates & sign ups. 

Saturday Jan 31, “My Little Cupid” Valentine portrait for your little human sweetheart at the Co – Lab South Orange,  57 South Orange Avenue. Wings & cherub props included!

Sign up here: https://shorturl.at/dXyT1 

Pop into the co- lab & mention “cupid” at cuteasnew.com for 15% off your valentine purchases!

Sunday Feb 1: “Be my valentine” pet Portrait Pop Up at Pet Wants Soma,  63 South Orange Ave.

Sign up here: https://VALENTINEpopup26.as.me/

A percentage of all goes to www.rescuehaven.org

