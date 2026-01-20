Photographer Julia Maloof Verderosa Offers Two Valentine Portrait Pop-Ups Jan. 31 and Feb. 1

From Julia Maloof Verderosa:

Get ready-to-gift images perfect for Valentine’s Day! See below for dates & sign ups.

Saturday Jan 31, “My Little Cupid” Valentine portrait for your little human sweetheart at the Co – Lab South Orange, 57 South Orange Avenue. Wings & cherub props included!

Sign up here: https://shorturl.at/dXyT1

Pop into the co- lab & mention “cupid” at cuteasnew.com for 15% off your valentine purchases!

Sunday Feb 1: “Be my valentine” pet Portrait Pop Up at Pet Wants Soma, 63 South Orange Ave.

Sign up here: https://VALENTINEpopup26.as.me/

A percentage of all goes to www.rescuehaven.org