PHOTOS: CHS Parnassian Society Performs ‘Every Brilliant Thing’ Nov. 17-20

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From the CHS Parnassian Society:

Columbia High School’s 127 year-old drama club, the Parnassian Society, will mount its fall production, Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan Macmillan opening Thursday, November 17 at 8 p.m. in the CHS Black Box Theatre (17 Parker Avenue in Maplewood).

Every Brilliant Thing is a magically uplifting play drawing from the personal experiences of the author’s life. The work addresses the question: What makes life worth living? The play recounts the story of a 7 year-old confronted with their mother’s depression. Their reaction/instinct is to help her and, with this in mind, they start curating a list of all the amazing things the universe has to offer our lives . . . ice cream, roller coasters, music, etc. The list goes on and on. And, as it grows, the list changes how the child, and ultimately the adult, sees the world and their place in it.

Directed by Stephen J. Stubelt and produced by Janet Bustrin, the ensemble cast features Madison McGehee, Sabrina Mannion, Scott Barton, Davis Favors, Justice Muhammad, Hayden Groner, Ash Barton, and Teddy O’Brien. Co-stage managers are Ryan Baum-Joseph and Chloe Short.

 Performances run November 17, 18, 19 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, November 20 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be reserved by calling or texting 973-713-6866.

Photos by Joy Yagid:

