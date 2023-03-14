Arts & CultureMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

PHOTOS: CHS’s ‘Something Rotten’ Wows Audiences; Limited Tix for Final Weekend

by The Village Green
The Village Green
Columbia High School students are wowing audiences once again with this year’s production of Something Rotten!

There are still tickets available for this weekend — but they are limited so people should act quickly. Tickets are sometimes available last minute from cancellations. Visit showtix4u.com/events/CHSMusicals.

A musical comedy set in Elizabethan England, Something Rotten! features large song and dance numbers and a wacky cast of over-the-top characters.  (Parents of young children should be aware there is some colorful language and adult humor in the show.)

 

CHS Something Rotten (Noelle Harteveld Photography)

CHS Something Rotten (Noelle Harteveld Photography)

CHS Something Rotten (Noelle Harteveld Photography)

Something Rotten! finishes its run March 17, 18 at 7:30 pm and March19 at 2pm in the CHS Auditorium.  Ticket prices range from $12 to $20.

All photos credit Noelle Harteveld Photography, see photo gallery below.

