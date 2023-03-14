PHOTOS: CHS’s ‘Something Rotten’ Wows Audiences; Limited Tix for Final Weekend

Columbia High School students are wowing audiences once again with this year’s production of Something Rotten!

There are still tickets available for this weekend — but they are limited so people should act quickly. Tickets are sometimes available last minute from cancellations. Visit showtix4u.com/events/CHSMusicals.

A musical comedy set in Elizabethan England, Something Rotten! features large song and dance numbers and a wacky cast of over-the-top characters. (Parents of young children should be aware there is some colorful language and adult humor in the show.)

Something Rotten! finishes its run March 17, 18 at 7:30 pm and March19 at 2pm in the CHS Auditorium. Ticket prices range from $12 to $20.

All photos credit Noelle Harteveld Photography, see photo gallery below.