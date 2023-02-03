Columbia High School Musical Students in ‘Something Rotten’ Meet Broadway Veterans

From the CHS Musical:

CHS Musical students were surprised at their Friday run through to find two Broadway actors in the audience.

David Hibbard and Catherine Brunell watched the Act 1 run through of Something Rotten! and after provided the cast with insight, motivation and inspiration as they shared about their experiences with the show. Catherine and David will meet and coach a few of the students in the coming weeks to help them understand their characters and acting intentions.

Brunell recently starred in Broadway’s Mean Girls where she played triple duty as Mrs.Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George. Prior to Mean Girls, she starred as Portia in the Broadway hit, Something Rotten!. She has performed the title roles in Broadway’s Mary Poppins and Thoroughly Modern Millie and played the role of Eponine in the Broadway production of Les Miserables. Other Broadway credits include Big River, A Tale of Two Cities and ELF.

Hibbard also starred in Something Rotten! in the role of Francis/Eyepatch Man and served as an understudy to four other roles. Other Broadway credits include Mrs. Doubtfire, ELF, Billy Elliot, Spamalot, Once Upon a Mattress and he played Rum Tum Tugger in CATS where he performed with CHS directors Tricia Benn and Bethany Pettigrew. David also originated the role of Bobby/Michael Bennett in the Broadway production of A Class Act. David has an extensive repertoire of voiceover work most notably as the narrator for the Bravo series Page To Screen. David teaches vocal performance and audition technique at CAP21 studios, part of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Hibbard has enjoyed the process of working with CHS students on a show near to his heart. “Being in front of the kids is so exciting for us. They are all young and optimistic students and it was inspiring to work with them. It was food for the soul to share our memories of the show with these kids. Having been a part of the show in the workshop phase, it is in my bones and a real thrill to share the intricacies of the script with the kids.”

Catherine Brunell, a resident of West Orange, encourages people to come out and see the show when it runs March 10-12, 17-19. “Theatre is a team sport and there is nothing better than opening night. Please come out and support Something Rotten! at Columbia High School. It is fun and entertaining, and you will leave the theatre feeling uplifted.”