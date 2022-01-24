PHOTOS: Maplewood Welcomed the Year of the Tiger with Lunar Fest New Jersey

SOMA Cross Cultural Works (SOMA CCW) and Seton Hall launched their new collaboration with Lunar Fest New Jersey, a celebration of the Year of the Tiger on Sunday.

The festival, held at The Woodland in Maplewood, started with the traditional lion dance to bring good luck and scare away bad luck. The event also featured performers from the New York Chinese Cultural Society and Chinese Theater Works.

SOMA Cross Cultural Works (SOMA CCW) was launched in September 2017 as a way to bring the Diwali celebration to SOMA. Diwali Fest NJ 2017 became a widely successful celebration of South Asian culture, drawing thousands from all across the state. The free event featured cultural performances, delicious food and fun crafts for children.

Since then, SOMA CCW has broadened its vision and has brought, or helped bring, other successful — and free — community festivals: Lunar Fest NJ, celebrating Lunar New Year; Hola Fest NJ, celebrating Hispanic Heritage month; and HAPI Fest NJ, celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Check out the photo gallery below; photos by Joy Yagid.