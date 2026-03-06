PHOTOS: Sneak Peek at Columbia High School’s Musical ‘Into the Woods’

Columbia High School’s production of Into the Woods, the critically acclaimed musical by Steven Sondheim and James Lapine, opens today (Friday, March 6). For those with tickets, here’s a sneak peak from Thursday’s dress rehearsal by CHS photographer Aidan Heindl. Every year the musical sells out, so if you don’t have tickets already, your best bet is finding someone with an extra. Read more about the show here.

Aidan Heindl is a 12th grade student at Columbia High School and is working with Village Green as part of a grant from the New Jersey Civic Information Consortium.