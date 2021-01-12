Registration For Winter/Spring Classes Is Open At The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

From The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School has released their digital Winter/Spring catalog and many classes are starting soon.

The Active Mind section promises both intellectual stimulation and entertainment with classes such as Understanding Race in America through the Writings of James Baldwin starting Jan. 14, Francisco Goya: Last of the Old Masters, First of the Moderns on Jan. 21 and Stephen Whitty Presents: Hollywood Goes to Washington on Feb. 9. Likely Stories: Great Actors, Great Writers, Great Stories returns on Feb. 22 and details on selected stories and this year’s performers will be coming soon. For 17 years, Likely Stories has brought Maplewood/South Orange the exuberance, hilarity and profundity of short stories that challenge us to experience something new.







The Adult School offers classes in everything from Business + Finance to College Planning, Creative Arts, Culinary Arts, Languages, Technology and more. From a Chess Refresh for those of us ready to join in the chess revival after binge watching The Queen’s Gambit to African Drumming in the Park for those who need to let off some steam in a communal drumming class to a Sound Bath Experience for those who are ready for some meditative healing, the Adult School has it all.

Although you won’t find a printed catalog in your mailbox this winter, our roster of classes is as wide and varied as ever. We’ll be adding more classes throughout the semester so be sure to check www.somadultschool.org and join our mailing list for all the latest! Many classes are online and others are socially distanced, in-person classes. Check the catalog for details.

Please spread the word by forwarding our catalog to your friends and family far and wide! The Adult School is a nonprofit organization and does not receive any taxpayer funding. We rely solely on the revenue from tuition and contributions from our vital community.