SOPAC and SOMA Stage Continue to Invest in New Work with 3rd SOMA backStage Reading Series

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is thrilled to announce the lineup and cast for the third SOMA backStage Reading Series, featuring staged readings of AHOY-HOY, a new play by Jenny Stafford, and TRUE NORTH, a new musical by Holly Reed and Kelvin Reed. The series will take place January 24–25, 2026, at SOPAC.

This year’s casts feature a number of acclaimed Broadway performers, including Adam Dannheisser (Beetlejuice), Mark Evans (Mrs. Doubtfire), Jared Goldsmith (Dear Evan Hansen), Zal Owen (Harmony), Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire), Ben Thompson (Waitress), Dwayne Clark (Shucked), Stephanie Martignetti (Tina), Rebecca Covington Webber (Hamilton) and more.

Since its launch in 2023, the SOMA backStage Reading Series has made its home at SOPAC, becoming a cornerstone of the organization’s season and a reflection of SOPAC’s commitment to nurturing new work and deepening relationships between artists and audiences. Each matinee performance will be followed by a talkback with the writers and creative teams, giving audiences a rare opportunity to participate in the development process.

“The SOMA backStage Reading Series uplift artists, champion new work, and strengthens the bond between our stage and our community,” says Executive Director Lana Rogachevskaya. “The SOMA backStage Reading Series allows artists to take creative risks while inviting our community to be part of the journey from the very beginning. It’s an inspiring way to launch 2026 — with discovery, collaboration, and possibility at SOPAC.”

About AHOY-HOY

Saturday, January 24 at 7:30PM

Sunday, January 25 at 3PM

Directed by Matt DiCarlo

Award-winning playwright, book writer, and lyricist Jenny Stafford (Lincoln Center, Cirque du Soleil, Edinburgh Fringe Festival) debuts AHOY-HOY, a deliriously funny, fast-paced new comedy about invention, rivalry, and the absurd quest for legacy.

It is 1876, and inventor Elisha Gray and his assistant Cornelius are hard at work on their latest creation — the telephone. Determined to leave a lasting mark on history, Elisha must also contend with his archnemesis Alexander Graham Bell, who is racing toward the same breakthrough. Based on the true story of the invention of the telephone, AHOY-HOY is a wildly inventive sprint through American ambition, innovation, and ego.

Cast includes:

Adam Dannheisser (Beetlejuice)

Mark Evans (Mrs. Doubtfire)

Jared Goldsmith (Dear Evan Hansen)

Zal Owen (Harmony)

About TRUE NORTH

Saturday, January 24 at 3PM

Sunday, January 25 at 7PM

TRUE NORTH is a magical new holiday musical with Book, Lyrics, and Music by Holly Reed and Music by Kelvin Reed.

Directed by Richard H. Blake

Musical Directed by Charles Santoro

Every Christmas, an elite team of North Pole elves travels to families who need hope the most. But when seasoned agent Charley Tinseltoes bends the rules to help his own family, he sets off a chain of events that could change Christmas forever. Filled with heart, humor, and holiday wonder, TRUE NORTH is a joyful new musical about belief, family, and finding your way — even when you feel lost.

Creative Team Highlights: Holly Reed is the owner and Creative Director of Reed Creative Group, serving clients across Broadway, entertainment, education, and the nonprofit sector. With her husband and collaborator Kelvin Reed, she has also written Camp McAuliffe and “That’s What Friends Do” for Girlhood the Musical. Kelvin Reed is a composer, pianist, arranger, and choral director who produces concerts at venues including Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center.

Cast includes:

Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire)

Ben Thompson (Waitress)

Camden Kwok (Elf)

Dwayne Clark (Shucked)

Emily Grace Tucker (Frozen)

Mike Ferlita (Rent)

Mitchell Sink (Matilda)

Stephanie Martignetti (Tina)

Rebecca Covington Webber (Hamilton)

Tommy Kaiser (Rent)

About the SOMA backStage Reading Series

The SOMA backStage Reading Series is the product of SOPAC’s ongoing collaboration with SOMA Stage, a local theater company founded by Creative Community Brain Trust Collaborator Dana Spialter. The series creates opportunities for SOMA-based creatives — playwrights, composers, and performers — to develop new works in front of engaged audiences.

“SOMA Stage is thrilled to continue our partnership with SOPAC to nurture new theatrical voices,” says SOMA Stage Artistic Director, Dana Spialter. “This series gives artists the room to experiment and grow — and it allows our community to be part of the process from the very beginning.”

All readings in this series are open to the public, with a suggested donation of $25. Advanced registration for tickets is required.

About SOPAC

The South Orange Performing Arts Center offers audiences exhilarating and diverse arts entertainment in its intimate venue, serving as the cultural heartbeat of the greater South Orange/Maplewood region and contributing to the economic and social vibrancy of its highly diverse community.

SOPAC is an accessible cultural destination that presents world-class artists in an intimate and welcoming environment. The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall is a 439-seat mainstage theatre with superb acoustics, sight lines and seating. Audiences remark that performances in this space are like having their favorite artists right in their own living room. Artists acknowledge that the atmosphere encourages conversations with audiences. The Loft at SOPAC is a 2,185 square-foot multi-purpose space used for performances, rehearsals, classes, and special events.

The unique architecture of SOPAC’s building, which includes a stunning 3-story glass-enclosed atrium, is also home to the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. Beyond the building, SOPAC co-produces local events such as South Orange Summer Nights and serves students and schools through its arts education residencies.

SOPAC is invested in arts education. SOPAC serves students and schools in our region through a School Performance Series, performing Arts Residencies, and an annual juried art exhibit entitled INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition. SOPAC also collaborates with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts each year to host the Region 5 Poetry Out Loud competitions. The Seton Hall University Arts Council presents a diverse range of events at SOPAC with seasoned professionals, students, and faculty.

Nearly twenty years in the making, SOPAC first opened its doors in 2006. South Orange Village Trustees, in partnership with Seton Hall University, envisioned SOPAC as the center of an ambitious redevelopment plan. Through collaborative leadership and community support, SOPAC has become a cultural centerpiece for the region, an economic driver for the community, and a catalyst for artistic opportunity.