SOPAC Announces Jazz in the Loft Performers for 2026 Spotlighting Evan Sherman, Diego Urcola, Marel Hidalgo, and Yotam Silberstein 

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) continues its celebrated Jazz in the Loft series during SOPAC’s 20th Anniversary Season with four electrifying concerts that bring some of today’s most compelling jazz voices into one of North Jersey’s most intimate listening rooms. Since its inception, Jazz in the Loft has provided audiences with up-close access to emerging and established jazz musicians in a warm, cabaret-style setting unlike any other in the region.

This season’s lineup — featuring Millburn-born drummer and bandleader Evan Sherman, Grammy-nominated trumpeter and composer Diego Urcola, astonishing young guitar virtuoso Marel Hidalgo, and world-renowned guitarist Yotam Silberstein — is curated by Grammy Award-winning producer, acclaimed bassist, and longtime South Orange resident John Lee, whose leadership has helped make Jazz in the Loft one of the region’s most respected jazz series.

“Jazz in the Loft is about bringing world-class musicians into a room where the audience feels like part of the band,” says John Lee, curator of SOPAC’s Jazz in the Loft. “Evan and Yotam have already thrilled packed houses at Giants of Jazz, and hearing them in this intimate space is a completely different, deeply personal experience. We’re thrilled to welcome Diego Urcola whose sound bridges Buenos Aires and New York. And with Marel, audiences will witness an extraordinarily gifted young artist who is already playing at a level that turns heads everywhere he goes.”

Jazz in the Loft is part of the SOPAC Loft Multibuy Package, giving patrons the opportunity to experience more of SOPAC’s iconic Loft programming at a great value. Select three or more Loft events — including Jazz in the Loft — and unlock exclusive discounted pricing tailored to your tastes.

“Jazz in the Loft represents the heart and soul of SOPAC,” said Executive Director Lana Rogachevskaya. “This series has nurtured artistic risk-taking, championed local talent, and created musical connections between artists and audiences. We are proud of the legacy of Jazz in the Loft and thrilled to celebrate this milestone year with such an inspiring lineup.”

In addition to experiencing Jazz in an intimate setting, audiences are also invited to enjoy jazz on SOPAC’s mainstage with artists from around the globe, including two time Grammy-nominated Cuban virtuosos, Pedrito Martinez and Alfredo Rodriquez (Jan 23), Grammy-winning Meshell Ndegeocello (Feb 5), and Armenian Jazz pianist, Tigran Hamasyan (March 15).

Jazz in the Loft Lineup

Evan Sherman Group

Sunday, January 11 at 7PM

Millburn native Evan Sherman has quickly become one of the most in-demand drummers of his generation, known for his dynamic swing, deep groove, and sophisticated arrangements. Following appearances on SOPAC’s Giants of Jazz stage, this intimate Loft performance invites audiences to experience his artistry just a few feet away — capturing the energy of a New York jazz club with the warmth of a neighborhood gathering.

Diego Urcola

Sunday, February 15 at 7PM

Grammy-nominated trumpeter and composer Diego Urcola brings a warm sound and cosmopolitan sensibility shaped by his roots in Buenos Aires and decades on New York’s leading jazz stages. Urcola and his group blend Latin rhythms, modern harmony, and soulful improvisation to create an evening of world-class, deeply expressive jazz.

Marel Hidalgo Trio

Sunday, March 22 at 7PM

Still unbelievably young yet already recognized as a rising star, guitarist Marel Hidalgo brings fresh, fearless energy to the jazz tradition. His command of the instrument, musical maturity, and imaginative improvisation have drawn attention far beyond his years, making this Jazz in the Loft date a chance to experience a major talent at the beginning of a remarkable career.

Yotam Silberstein

Sunday, April 12 at 7PM

Internationally acclaimed guitarist Yotam Silberstein is celebrated for his soulful tone, effortless technique, and globe-spanning musical vocabulary. Having also appeared at SOPAC’s Giants of Jazz celebration, Silberstein now returns to bring his lyrical improvisation and deeply collaborative musicianship to The Loft — a setting where his artistry shines at its most intimate.

About SOPAC



The South Orange Performing Arts Center offers audiences exhilarating and diverse arts entertainment in its intimate venue, serving as the cultural heartbeat of the greater South Orange/Maplewood region and contributing to the economic and social vibrancy of its highly diverse community.

SOPAC is an accessible cultural destination that presents world-class artists in an intimate and welcoming environment. The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall is a 439-seat mainstage theatre with superb acoustics, sight lines and seating. Audiences remark that performances in this space are like having their favorite artists right in their own living room. Artists acknowledge that the atmosphere encourages conversations with audiences. The Loft at SOPAC is a 2,185 square-foot multi-purpose space used for performances, rehearsals, classes, and special events.

The unique architecture of SOPAC’s building, which includes a stunning 3-story glass-enclosed atrium, is also home to the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. Beyond the building, SOPAC co-produces local events such as South Orange Summer Nights and serves students and schools through its arts education residencies.

SOPAC is invested in arts education. SOPAC serves students and schools in our region through a School Performance Series, performing Arts Residencies, and an annual juried art exhibit entitled INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition. SOPAC also collaborates with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts each year to host the Region 5 Poetry Out Loud competitions. The Seton Hall University Arts Council presents a diverse range of events at SOPAC with seasoned professionals, students, and faculty.

Nearly twenty years in the making, SOPAC first opened its doors in 2006. South Orange Village Trustees, in partnership with Seton Hall University, envisioned SOPAC as the center of an ambitious redevelopment plan. Through collaborative leadership and community support, SOPAC has become a cultural centerpiece for the region, an economic driver for the community, and a catalyst for artistic opportunity.