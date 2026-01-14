SOPAC Announces Julian Lage Quartet Performance on April 2 as Part of Jazz Appreciation Month

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is pleased to announce a performance by the Julian Lage Quartet on Thursday, April 2, 2026 at 7:30PM, making the guitarist’s Mainstage debut at SOPAC. This concert is co-presented with NJPAC Productions and will anchor SOPAC’s annual celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month, underscoring the organization’s ongoing commitment to presenting exceptional jazz artists in an intimate, community-focused setting.

This concert represents the second co-presented event between SOPAC and NJPAC Productions, reflecting a growing partnership rooted in shared values around artistic excellence, audience access, and regional collaboration. “NJPAC is proud to partner with other New Jersey not-for-profits to bring first class entertainment to New Jersey”said Evan White, NJPAC Vice President, Programming.

Widely regarded as one of the most distinctive guitar voices of his generation, Julian Lage has built a career that bridges tradition and innovation with remarkable ease. For this performance, he is joined by an acclaimed quartet of longtime collaborators: bassist Jorge Roeder, drummer Kenny Wollesen, and keyboardist John Medeski. Together, the ensemble explores music that is dynamic, conversational, and deeply collaborative — music that evolves in real time through interplay and shared intuition.

“Presenting Julian Lage as part of Jazz Appreciation Month feels especially meaningful,” said Dan Stankus, SOPAC Programming Director. “His work embodies everything we love about jazz — deep listening, risk-taking, and an openness that invites audiences into the moment. Bringing this quartet to our Mainstage is a thrill, and doing so in partnership with NJPAC strengthens what we can offer our community.”

The quartet’s recent work highlights a more intimate musical framework, where each musician contributes equally to the shape and direction of the performance. The result is a sound that feels both grounded and adventurous, drawing on folk traditions, modern jazz language, and a spirit of collective exploration.

“This performance speaks directly to SOPAC’s long-standing relationship with jazz and our mission to present artists who are shaping the future of the form,” said Lana Rogachevskaya, Executive Director of SOPAC. “We are proud to continue building our partnership with NJPAC Productions and to bring artists of this caliber to South Orange.”

Julian Lage

Julian Lage is an internationally acclaimed guitarist and composer whose work blends lyricism, technical mastery, and fearless improvisation. First gaining attention at a young age, Lage has gone on to build a genre-defying career that draws from jazz, Americana, and experimental music, creating performances that are as spontaneous as they are deeply considered. His newest album, Scenes From Above, will be released January 2026 featuring anticipated music from the Julian Lage Quartet.

About NJPAC Productions

NJPAC hosts world-class performances on their Newark stages, but they also take their show on the road, producing and presenting exciting work across the country and around the world, including touring the tristate area and the country, producing shows throughout the New York metropolitan area, and serving as the premier filming location for today’s top comedians and performers.

