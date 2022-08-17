SOPAC Announces Performances by Peabo Bryson, Bettye LaVette & Delfeayo Marsalis

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

From the Forefather of Funk to the High Priestess of R&B, let this diverse range of artists serenade you at the South Orange Performing Arts Center. Below, more information on upcoming Jazz, Rhythm & Blues concerts at SOPAC.

Peabo Bryson

SEPTEMBER 10

Dubbed the King of Balladeers, Peabo Bryson is a two-time Grammy-winning vocalist known for his hit song, “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love” with Roberta Flack. This legendary voice of love offers a timeless mix of Pop, Soul and R&B as only he can.

George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners

SEPTEMBER 15

A forefather of Funk, George Porter Jr. is best known as a member of The Meters, the New Orleans-based Grammy-winning R&B group he formed alongside Art “Poppa Funk” Neville, Leo Nocentelli and Joseph Zigaboo Modeliste.

The James Hunter Six

SEPTEMBER 23

British soulman James Hunter and his gritty, longstanding backing band bring you a sublime evening of no-nonsense Blues. Given their virtuosity, they have shared the stage with acts as diverse as Allen Toussaint, Sharon Jones and Van Morrison.

Billie & Blue Eyes presented by

John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell

The Songs of Frank Sinatra & Billie Holiday

SEPTEMBER 24

John Pizzarelli and Catherine Russell are a dynamic duo who will transport audiences to the glory days of Jazz with masterful ease, capturing Sinatra’s cool swagger and Holiday’s effortless grace.

Delfeayo Marsalis Quintet

SEPTEMBER 30

Acclaimed trombonist, composer and producer Delfeayo Marsalis has also dedicated his career to music theatre and education. He is known for his “technical excellence, inventive mind and frequent touches of humor” (Los Angeles Times). A New Orleans native, he is the brother of renowned trumpeter Wynton Marsalis.

Bettye LaVette & Raul Midón

OCTOBER 7

Soul singer-songwriter Bettye LaVette has been called the High Priestess of R&B. Her “pure Blues growl” and commanding presence have earned this Grammy-nominated performer comparisons to Aretha Franklin and Tina Tuner. Blind since birth, Raul Midón lives in a world of sound. His easy tropical groove, lyrical sophistication, silky voice and flowing electric guitar are his signature.

Paula Cole & Sophie B. Hawkins

NOVEMBER 10

Carried by her powerful, radiant voice, Grammy winner Paula Cole has a musical catalog defined by honest lyrics that covers Blues, Jazz, Folk, Pop, Gospel and Americana. Multi-instrumentalist Sophie B. Hawkins, described as a “somber Folk singer, saucy Pop gal, note-bending Jazz chanteuse,” (Rolling Stone), has been tugging at heartstrings for decades with her captivating storytelling. Both singer-songwriters are known for their indelible 90s hits—Cole’s “I Don’t Want to Wait” and Hawkins’ “As I Lay Me Down.“

Ain’t No Mountain High Enough!

Valerie Simpson & Friends

Sing Ashford & Simpson

NOVEMBER 11

Valerie Simpson has spent a lifetime writing chart-topping anthems for Motown and beyond with her late husband Nick Ashford as the entity known as Ashford & Simpson. The duo penned timeless hits such as, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Reach Out and Touch Somebody’s Hand” and “I’m Every Woman” for Chaka Khan, Diana Ross, Whitney Houston and others before embarking on a performing career of their own.

Hot Sardines Holiday Stomp

DECEMBER 1

With the Hot Sardines, experience a raucous, razzle dazzle celebration featuring classic Jazz and Swing holiday favorites and original tunes performed by the eight-piece band. Their brassy horn arrangements and rollicking piano melodies combined with the vocals from a chanteuse will transport listeners to a past era.

Ann Hampton Callaway & Liz Callaway

Broadway the Calla-way!

DECEMBER 10

The Tony-nominated Callaway sisters are raising the roof with their new show “Broadway the Calla-way!” Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway are one singular sensation. They’ll sing showstoppers from West Side Story, Chicago, Funny Girl, Cats, Carousel, Wicked and more Broadway shows.

Russell Thompkins Jr. & The New Stylistics

JANUARY 20

Russell Thompkins, Jr. & The New Stylistics are bringing back falsetto! After a storied more than 40-year career, this Soul group is still committed to performing their hit R&B ballads, including “You Are Everything” and the Grammy nominated “You Make Me Feel Brand New.”

Lucky Chops

New Day, New Tour

JANUARY 28

Big, brassy and unapologetically bold. Born in the multicultural melting pot of New York City, the six-piece band pays homage to the New Orleans brass band tradition while incorporating eclectic Rock, Funk, Jazz, Ska, Gospel and EDM. The group’s irresistible groove is led by co-founder Josh Holcomb’s soulful trombone, Daro Behroozi’s soaring sax and Joshua Gawel’s powerful trumpet.

About SOPAC:

Since 2006, SOPAC has been serving as a premier performing arts center in the region. SOPAC offers innovative artistic and cultural experiences for diverse audiences in an intimate, inviting environment. The arts center hosts a variety of live performances, community events and education programs for all ages. SOPAC is home for Seton Hall University Arts Council's performances, including the Classical Concert Series, Jazz 'N the Hall performances and Seton Hall University Theatre productions.