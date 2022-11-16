SOPAC Announces Seven Holiday Shows This December

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The most wonderful time of the year is almost here!

Enjoy songs of the season all December long at the South Orange Performing Arts Center. Experience a raucous, razzle dazzle celebration with the Hot Sardines. Hear holiday classics from singer-songwriter Judy Collins. Be captivated by internationally renowned Irish music ensemble Cherish the Ladies. Join local boundary-pushing group Nefesh Mountain for their Hannukah show.

Learn more about SOPAC’s Holiday lineup below or visit SOPACnow.org/series/holiday.

Hot Sardines Holiday Stomp

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 AT 7:30PM

Join the Hot Sardines for classic Jazz and Swing holiday favorites and original tunes performed by the eight-piece band. Their brassy horn arrangements and rollicking piano melodies combined with the vocals from a chanteuse will transport listeners to a past era.

Judy Collins: Holiday & Hits Show

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2 AT 8PM

Celebrate Christmas with Judy Collins! The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter known for her poetic storytelling style will perform holiday classics, songs from her latest album, Spellbound, and beloved songs culled from her six-decade career.

Sons of Serendip

Christmas: Beyond The Lights

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 AT 7:30PM

Skilled on the harp, cello and piano, this quartet of lifelong instrumentalists and vocalists brings a harmonious synergy to the stage by melding Classical and Pop.

A Rockapella Holiday: A Legendary Tradition

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 AT 8PM

Add extra flair to this festive time of year with the energetic all-vocal magic of Rockapella. Clap along to catchy original Pop songs and contemporary revisions of Motown and Soul classics. The group may best be remembered from the PBS geography game show Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?

Cherish the Ladies: A Celtic Christmas

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11 AT 7:30PM

Cherish the Ladies, an all-female collective, captivates audiences and embodies the splendor of the Christmas season with their majestic vocals and stunning step-dancing.

Sweet Honey in the Rock: Holiday Show

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17 AT 8PM

Sweet Honey in the Rock is an internationally renowned Grammy nominated a cappella ensemble with a nearly 50-year history of serving as musical missionaries for equality, empowerment and education.

Nefesh Mountain: The Hanukkah Show

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21 AT 7:30PM

Boundary-pushing group Nefesh Mountain combines elements of Americana, Appalachian Bluegrass, Celtic Folk and Eastern European melodies with messages of inclusivity, diversity and hope.

About SOPAC:

Since 2006, SOPAC has been serving as a premier performing arts center in the region. SOPAC offers innovative artistic and cultural experiences for diverse audiences in an intimate, inviting environment. The arts center hosts a variety of live performances, community events and education programs for all ages. SOPAC is home for Seton Hall University Arts Council’s performances, including the Classical Concert Series, Jazz ‘N the Hall performances and Seton Hall University Theatre productions. SOPAC programs are made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For more information, visit SOPACnow.org.