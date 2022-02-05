SOPAC Announces Upcoming Singer-Songwriter Shows

From the South Orange Performing Arts Center

Americana, Folk, Bluegrass, Country and more—our lineup of Singer-Songwriters includes compelling Grammy winners and skilled acoustic instrumentalists. Some, like Son Volt, released new music during the pandemic. Others, like Lucy Kaplansky, Shovels & Rope and Joan Osborne have new albums coming out soon (more info below).

FEBRUARY

An Evening with Lucy Kaplansky / Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams

FEBRUARY 11

Tickets: $28-$38

Lucy Kaplansky has been called “the troubadour laureate of modern Folk,” by The Boston Globe. Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams are Americana royalty. He’s known as a passionate songwriter and multi-instrumentalist while she has a knack for clear-toned harmonies. In March, Kaplansky expects to release her new album, Last Days of Summer, which includes songs that reference the pandemic.

MARCH

An Evening with Marc Cohn

Opening Artist: Randall Bramblett

MARCH 5

Tickets: $45-$60

After winning a Grammy for his soulful ballad “Walking in Memphis,” Marc Cohn solidified his place as one of this generation’s most compelling singer-songwriters, combining the precision of a brilliant tunesmith with the passion of a great Soul man. This past fall, Saturday Night Live did a hilarious parody of Cohn’s “Walking in Memphis.”

Son Volt

With Special Guest Jesse Farrar

MARCH 9

Tickets: $34-$44

Founded by songwriter and vocalist Jay Farrar, Son Volt is an Americana Rock band that also infuses Folk, Country, Blues and Soul into their sound. Their songs often seek out the ghosts of America’s discordant or forgotten past. The group marked their 25th anniversary in 2020, while in lockdown due to the pandemic. They released their 10th studio album, Electro Melodier in July 2021.

Edwin McCain Acoustic Trio

MARCH 18

Tickets: $38-$48

A longtime friend of Hootie and the Blowfish, the guitarist has been called the “great American romantic” (The New York Times). Edwin McCain’s tender, instantly recognizable ballads “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask for More” are immortalized in several 2000s film and TV soundtracks.

APRIL

Marc Broussard

APRIL 1

Tickets: $35-$45

Marc Broussard’s signature “Bayou Soul” style and rich voice are influenced by his Louisiana roots and musical father, a guitarist for the Soul band The Boogie Kings.

Shovels & Rope: The Manticore Tour

APRIL 8

Tickets: $29-$39

Shovels & Rope channel Country, Folk, Bluegrass, Americana and Blues through a nervy Indie Rock prism. Partners musically and in life, this duo composed of Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst combines threads from their solo careers in the harmonious music they mix together. Their new album Manticore is due out February 18.

The Milk Carton Kids

APRIL 9

Tickets: $35-$45

With pure tones, entwined acoustic guitars and rootsy songwriting, The Milk Carton Kids weave a captivating spell. The harmonious sound of the twice Grammy Award-nominated Indie-Folk duo has earned them comparisons to Simon & Garfunkel and the Everly Brothers. Their engaging live shows have a touch of comedy with Smothers Brothers-esque banter.

Suzanne Vega: An Evening of New York Songs & Stories

APRIL 21

Tickets: $39-$195 (VIP Packages Available)

The Grammy Award-winning artist with her restrained Folk-Pop sound celebrates her career-spanning live album, An Evening of New York Songs & Stories, in an intimate concert.

JUNE

Joan Osborne

JUNE 10

Tickets: $38-$48

The multi-platinum selling recording artist and seven-time Grammy Award nominee is a soulful vocalist who has performed alongside such notable artists as Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris and Mavis Staples. Osborne is releasing a collection of unheard demos and live in-studio radio recordings, titled Radio Waves, on February 22.

Martin Sexton

JUNE 18

Tickets: $38-$48

His spirited songs run the American musical gamut, incorporating Soul, Country and Blues. The guitarist has been praised for “his unpretentious heartiness” (The New York Times).

Roger McGuinn, Co-founder of The Byrds

JUNE 23

Tickets: $34-$49

From his signature 12-string Rickenbacker sound to his instantly recognizable vocals on hits like “Turn, Turn, Turn,” “Eight Miles High” and “Mr. Tambourine Man,” experience the unmistakable style of Roger McGuinn.

