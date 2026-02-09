SOPAC Celebrates the Power of Arts in Education as Student Residencies Take Center Stage

From the South Orange Performing Arts Center:

February is a pivotal month for Arts in Education at the South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC), as thousands of local students step out of their classrooms and onto the SOPAC stage, showcasing the growth, creativity, and confidence they’ve built through immersive, multi-week residencies in dance and music.

For more than a decade, SOPAC has been a cornerstone of Arts in Education programming across Essex County, partnering with local school districts to provide students in grades K–12 with meaningful access to professional artists, live performances, and hands-on learning experiences. Each year, SOPAC’s Arts in Education initiatives reach nine thousand students, fostering creative expression, collaboration, and personal growth while nurturing a lifelong connection to the arts.

“February is especially meaningful for our Arts in Education programs because it’s when so much of the learning comes full circle,” says Linda Beard, SOPAC’s Director of Arts Education. “Students aren’t just studying the arts — they’re performing, exhibiting, and sharing their voices in a professional setting. That moment of visibility and validation can be truly transformative.”

Dance Residencies Culminate on the SOPAC Stage

This winter, SOPAC’s dance residencies, presented in partnership with AileyDance Kids, culminate in celebratory performances that highlight students’ artistic growth and cultural exploration.

On February 11, students from South Orange Middle School will take the stage for the AileyDance Kids Residency Finale, celebrating the talent and dedication of South Orange–Maplewood School District students. After weeks of working closely with Ailey Teaching Artists, students will perform choreography inspired by Alvin Ailey’s signature style, reflecting his vision of empowering young people to take bold creative risks through movement and storytelling.

Additional AileyDance Kids residencies continue this spring, including a residency and finale at West Orange High School on May 27. The residency at West Orange High School is in its fourth year and has grown to include nearly 70 students.

Jazz Residency Showcases Emerging Musicians

Music education also takes center stage in February with the Columbia High School Jazz Residency Finale on February 18. The performance features the Columbia High School Jazz Ensemble, whose students have been honing their skills under the guidance of Grammy-winning producer and South Orange resident, John Lee, and acclaimed jazz artists including Karl Latham and Freddie Hendrix, through SOPAC’s Arts in Education programming.

The evening celebrates students’ dedication and artistry, as well as the importance of sustained arts instruction, made possible with support from the CHS Cougar Boosters and SOPAC’s Arts in Education initiatives, which continue to create meaningful opportunities for young musicians.

“When students collaborate with professional artists, it deepens their confidence and expands their sense of what’s possible,” says James Manno, SOMSD Supervisor of Fine Arts. “These experiences affirm that their voices belong in the arts.”

Visual Arts Education Extends Beyond the Classroom

SOPAC’s commitment to Arts in Education extends beyond the stage and into the gallery. In February, I AM YOU, a new exhibition by New Jersey–based multimedia artist Tatum Sabin, opens at SOPAC’s Herb + Milly Iris Gallery with a reception on February 5. While not a student exhibition, the show reflects SOPAC’s broader commitment to presenting emerging voices and providing young artists with opportunities in an accessible, community-centered setting.

That commitment continues with INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition, SOPAC’s annual visual arts program for Essex County high school students, opening on May 14. INSPIRED MINDS offers students a rare professional experience — from submission and juried selection to exhibition and potential sale of their work. Sponsored by the Iris Family, with framing generously donated by the South Orange Frame Shop, INSPIRED MINDS remains one of SOPAC’s most impactful visual arts initiatives.

A Lasting Investment in Students and Community

Through residencies, performances, and exhibitions, SOPAC’s Arts in Education programming strengthens the connection between schools, professional artists, and the broader community, ensuring that students see themselves reflected on stage and in the gallery.

“Our goal is to engage students in meaningful arts experiences that support them as creatives and individuals,” Beard adds. “When students are given the opportunity to create and perform at this level, the benefits extend far beyond the arts. They gain skills in communication, critical thinking, and self-expression that will serve them throughout their lives.”

As SOPAC continues to expand its Arts in Education initiatives, the organization remains committed to providing equitable access to high-quality arts experiences and creating pathways for students to explore their creativity, build confidence, and imagine new possibilities for their futures.

About SOPAC



The South Orange Performing Arts Center offers audiences exhilarating and diverse arts entertainment in its intimate venue, serving as the cultural heartbeat of the greater South Orange/Maplewood region and contributing to the economic and social vibrancy of its highly diverse community.

SOPAC is an accessible cultural destination that presents world-class artists in an intimate and welcoming environment. The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall is a 439-seat mainstage theatre with superb acoustics, sight lines and seating. Audiences remark that performances in this space are like having their favorite artists right in their own living room. Artists acknowledge that the atmosphere encourages conversations with audiences. The Loft at SOPAC is a 2,185 square-foot multi-purpose space used for performances, rehearsals, classes, and special events.

The unique architecture of SOPAC’s building, which includes a stunning 3-story glass-enclosed atrium, is also home to the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. Beyond the building, SOPAC co-produces local events such as South Orange Summer Nights and serves students and schools through its arts education residencies.

SOPAC is invested in arts education. SOPAC serves students and schools in our region through a School Performance Series, performing Arts Residencies, and an annual juried art exhibit entitled INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition. SOPAC also collaborates with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts each year to host the Region 5 Poetry Out Loud competitions. The Seton Hall University Arts Council presents a diverse range of events at SOPAC with seasoned professionals, students, and faculty.

Nearly twenty years in the making, SOPAC first opened its doors in 2006. South Orange Village Trustees, in partnership with Seton Hall University, envisioned SOPAC as the center of an ambitious redevelopment plan. Through collaborative leadership and community support, SOPAC has become a cultural centerpiece for the region, an economic driver for the community, and a catalyst for artistic opportunity.