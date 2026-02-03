South Orange Announces Black History Month 2026 Community Celebration

From South Orange Village:

The Village of South Orange announces its Black History Month 2026 Community Celebration, a month-long series of programs developed in partnership with the South Orange Recreation and Cultural Affairs department, our Village Councilmembers, and community collaborators across the township. This year’s observance aligns with the national theme, “A Century of Black History Commemorations,” marking 100 years since historian Carter G. Woodson established Negro History Week in 1926.

As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, Black History Month 2026 offers an important moment for reflection, education, and community engagement, honoring the enduring contributions of Black Americans to the country’s history and culture.

“For the past six years, this celebration has reflected how our community comes together to honor Black history in ways that are thoughtful, inclusive, and impactful,” said Councilwoman Summer Jones. “The centennial year underscores the importance of continuing this work together as a community.”

Key highlights of the 2026 Black History Month celebration include:

In-person children’s book readings occur on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. at the South Orange Public Library (SOPL) , featuring Councilwomen Olivia Lewis Chang and Patricia Canning, artist and violinist J Read, culminating in a special reading by Mayor Sheena Collum. These events create meaningful moments of connection, representation, and storytelling for young residents and families. Followed by curated and themed booklists on Thursdays.

South Orange Downtown Creative In Common (CINC) in their new artist incubator space, spotlighting local creativity and entrepreneurship.

On Thursday, February 12, there will be a community Trivia Night honoring Black History at the Baird Community Center, hosted by the Department of Recreation in partnership with The Player Agency, offering a fun, inclusive social experience for residents.

On Saturdays in February, resident Stephanie Lawson Muhammad, founder of Erasing Essex's Borders, will lead a community Run/Walk series exploring local history and the lasting impact of historical boundaries on South Orange. Residents may participate in the morning run at 8:00 a.m. or the afternoon walk at 1 p.m.

As part of Seton Hall University's speaker series, resident and adjunct professor Dale Favors will present "The Future of Work and the Influence of AI," an in-person program connecting Black history, innovation, and the future of opportunity. The event will take place at Bethany Hall on February 23 at 6 p.m., and is open to the community.

, resident and adjunct professor Dale Favors will present “The Future of Work and the Influence of AI,” an in-person program connecting Black history, innovation, and the future of opportunity. The event will take place at Bethany Hall on February 23 at 6 p.m., and is open to the community. The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) will offer expansive cultural programming throughout the month, including a gallery opening on Thursday, February 5, at 6 p.m. featuring local artist Tatum Sabin, celebrating Black artistic expression and visual storytelling.

These events are part of the Village’s expansive Black History Month programming and reflect deep collaboration among municipal departments, cultural institutions, educational partners, artists, and residents.

All events, activities and updates for Black History Month 2026 can be found at the Village website.