South Orange-Maplewood to Celebrate ‘Veggie Vebruary’

From Meat Me in the Middle:

SOUTH ORANGE & MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Meat Me in the Middle is hosting Veggie Vebruary, a month-long community initiative encouraging residents to cut back on meat for environmental and health benefits—without taking away anyone’s choices. The program features educational events, weekly recipes, and a special challenge from both towns’ mayors.

The celebration kicks off with a free screening and discussion of the documentary Meat Me Halfway on Sunday, February 1, from 3-5 PM at The Baird (5 Mead St, South Orange). Details and RSVP information are at https://forms.gle/Y8twkh5GXuW2mHNW6.

Mayors’ Meatless Challenge

From Monday, February 9, through Wednesday, February 11, Maplewood Mayor Vic De Luca and South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum will lead the Mayors’ Meatless Challenge. SOMA residents may participate by:

Going meatless for one or more days

Trying a new meatless recipe

Choosing a meatless dish at a local restaurant

Weekly Recipe Support

Throughout February, Meat Me in the Middle will share simple, high-protein, plant-based recipes on its social media channels (@mmitm_project on Instagram and @mmitm.project on Facebook).

For more information about Veggie Vebruary events and how to participate, visit mmitm.info or contact [email protected].

About Meat Me in the Middle

Meat Me in the Middle is a nonprofit community initiative based in South Orange and Maplewood, NJ. Its volunteer team is dedicated to promoting sustainable and healthy eating practices through education and community engagement.