South Orange Symphony Family Concert Reset for Sat. Feb. 7

South Orange — Sixth grader Ayla Goore will perform Bach’s “Double” Violin Concerto with the South Orange Symphony Orchestra, but at a new day and time: Saturday Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at the South Orange Middle School. Ayla plays in the NJ Youth Symphony Youth Orchestra, and is a midfielder for the Den of Lions soccer club in Newark, and a guard for the Middle School basketball team at Mount St. Kimberley Academy.

“We’re thrilled that the orchestra musicians could regroup this Saturday evening so Ayla and concertmaster Joe Tornquist can perform this masterpiece,” said SO Symphony conductor Susan Haig. “We look forward to introducing families to a lively mix of music.” The concert will be played without intermission, ending at 8:15 pm.

The free concert features Newark-based tenor soloist Keaun Guy singing Handel’s beloved “Ev’ry Valley” from Messiah. The 60-piece orchestra will perform Morton Gould’s American Salute, Rossini’s Overture to The Barber of Seville, and Holst’s epic “Jupiter” from The Planets. Two movements of Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 “Jupiter” are among Mozart’s greatest works.

The Columbia High School Festival Choir, originally scheduled on Jan. 25, will instead sing Mozart’s Ave Verum this April on the South Orange Symphony’s Spring Concert.

Volunteer board members are needed to help with publicity, strategic planning, and fundraising. Contact the organization through the website or slip a note at the concert. Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 91, South Orange, NJ 07079. The Family concert is made possible by funding from Essex County Division of Cultural Affairs.

Download (PDF, 2.71MB)