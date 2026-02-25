Spring at the Adult School: Mah Jongg Marathon, Essex County Lecture Series & More

From The South Orange Maplewood Adult School:

Spring is in full swing at the Adult School with a slew of exciting new events and lectures set to begin very soon. Here’s some of what you can look forward to this semester:

Introducing: Mah Jongg Marathon!

Calling all Mah Jongg enthusiasts! Join us for a day-long competition in a fun and welcoming atmosphere. Our first-ever Mah Jongg Marathon will offer multiple rounds of play, complimentary snacks and beverages, and a chance to win prizes!

Register today and join us on Saturday, Mar. 21 at 1pm at CHS highschool. Come for the game—leave with new friends!

“In, Around, About…Essex County”

Other Spring events include Arthouse Film Festival, the longest running film festival in New Jersey, which returns on Monday, Mar. 16 as well as “In, Around, About…Essex County”—our lecture series where notable authors explore Essex County’s rich history, culture, and the literary talents connected to it.

Hear from authors Anthony DePalma, Rosemary Steinbaum, Maisy Card and so many more! The series kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 26 with a talk from Neil Baldwin on “William Carlos Williams, the Doctor Poet,” and runs through May, 7.

All lectures will take place at the Black Box Theatre at Columbia High School. Visit our catalog to explore the full line up and register.

New Spring Classes

As always, we’re offering our full selection of classes, lectures, workshops and events including some brand new additions like A Deep Dive Into Grammar, Accessories: the Finishing Touch, Financial Planning Strategies, Handbuilding Pottery Workshop, Stop Beating Yourself Up, Sewing Small Projects and much more!

We can’t wait to see you this spring! More classes and events will be added throughout the semester, so be sure to sign up for our mailing list at www.somadultschool.org for more.

About The South Orange Maplewood Adult School

The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School has been a cornerstone of adult education in the community since its inception. Offering a wide range of courses and programs, The Adult School is dedicated to providing lifelong learning opportunities that enrich the lives of its students. From arts and culture to professional development and personal enrichment, The Adult School strives to meet the diverse needs of its community members.

The Adult School is a nonprofit organization and does not receive any taxpayer funding. The school relies solely on the revenue from tuition and contributions from our vital community. To donate or become a sponsor, please email [email protected] or visit the website.