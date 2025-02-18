St. Joe’s Celebrates St. Pat’s With Irish Tenor Concert March 9

In early celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, St. Joseph’s Church in Maplewood will be offering a free “Songs of Ireland” concert on Sunday, March 9, featuring tenor Kevin Moulton.

The concert begins at 3:00 pm inside the church at 767 Prospect St.

Moulton is no stranger to St. Joe’s where he often sings at Mass. But this time he will “perform the beautiful, heart-warming, tear-inducing songs of Ireland”, including Danny Boy, Toora Loora Looral, Galway Bay, the Isle of Innisfree, and more. Here samples of Moulton’s Irish repetoire here.

Read more in this interview with Moulton:

Q: What exactly is an Irish Tenor?

A: An Irish Tenor is a singer who specializes in the unique, lilting vocal style associated with Irish songs. This voice type is known for its clarity, warmth, and emotional expression, making it perfect for traditional Irish ballads, folk songs, and even classical pieces.

Irish tenors became popular early in the 20th century. With millions of Irish emigrating to America, Irish tenors brought the songs of the old country to these folks. It’s a tradition I’m honored to continue.

Q: Aren’t Irish Tenors from Ireland? You’re from New Jersey.

“While I may be from New Jersey, I come from Irish roots—like so many millions of Irish who emigrated to the United States in the early 20th century. Just as singers from all over the world sing Italian Opera, it’s the love of the great Irish songs more than anything else that makes someone an Irish Tenor.

The term ‘Irish Tenor’ refers not just to nationality but to a distinct vocal style and musical tradition – a lyric quality to your voice.

Once I was at a St. Patrick’s Day dinner, and they asked me to sing a few songs. When I came off the stage, a woman from Ireland came up to me and asked me a question. As soon as I began to answer, she said, “You’re American.” She was surprised. I thought that was funny. When I sing, people think I’m from Ireland. Clearly, even though I’m from New Jersey, something in my genetics makes my voice suited to sing these great Irish songs.

Q: And what got you started singing Irish songs?

A: That’s a funny story. Many years ago, my cousin Kathleen was getting married. My Uncle Ed, her father, asked me to sing, “I’ll Take You Home Again, Kathleen.” I didn’t know it. I found the music and sang it, and the reaction from my family was so overwhelming that I couldn’t help but look for similar songs to sing. It wasn’t long before I found John McCormack, and became familiar with the songs he sang.

Q: What kind of songs do you perform in your concerts?

A: I perform a mix of beloved Irish ballads, traditional folk songs, and classics made famous by legendary Irish tenors. Audiences can expect to hear songs like “Danny Boy,” “Toora Loora Looral,” “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling,” and stirring renditions of pieces like “Macushla” and “Bantry Bay.” The songs I sing and the stories I introduce them with capture the joy and spirit of the Irish.

Q: You mentioned John McCormack. Who was he, and why is he so significant to you?

A: John McCormack (1884–1945) was one of the greatest tenors of the 20th century and an iconic figure in Irish music. He had an extraordinary voice with impeccable diction and emotional depth, making him a beloved figure in both classical and popular music. He performed operatic roles in major theaters, but he was best known for bringing Irish ballads to the world stage. He was so popular in his day that it’s often said that every home with a gramophone had John McCormack records. His legacy continues to inspire singers like me to this day. Like John, I’m a trained classical singer, and I love to bring a classical style to these beautiful Irish songs.

Q: What draws you to McCormack’s music and style?

A: McCormack had an unmatched ability to convey deep emotion with his voice, and he treated every song—whether an opera aria or a simple Irish tune—with the same care and artistry. His recordings of Irish ballads still set the standard today. What I love most about his style is how he made each song feel personal, as if he were singing directly to the listener. That’s something I strive for in my own performances: to create a connection with the audience through the beauty and storytelling of these songs.

Q: What can audiences expect from your upcoming concert?

A: My goal is to transport listeners to another time and place—whether it’s the rolling hills of Ireland or the grand concert halls where John McCormack sang. It’s a performance filled with nostalgia, joy, and the timeless magic of Irish song. I make people cry with these songs, so bring along a handkerchief!

Q: Why St. Joseph’s Church?

A: When I’m not singing concerts, I’m a professional church singer. St. Joseph’s is one of the churches where I sing, and Fr. Jim is a great fan of music, not to mention a fine singer himself, and Greg Scime, the music director, is a good friend. When I thought of scheduling a concert this year, St. Joe’s was the first place I thought of. It’s always a pleasure to sing there.

Q: And what does the concert cost?

It’s free! Singing Irish songs is a passion of mine, and I’m happy to bring these beautiful songs to people who want to hear them, Irish or not.

