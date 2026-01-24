Stories Without Borders Announces Live Storytelling Event & Call for Auditions 

From the SOMA-based non-profit We Start Here:

Stories Without Borders is an evening of live storytelling brought to you by We Start Here (a local SOMA based non-profit started by Vanessa LoBue, Reshma Ketkar, Kerstin Diehn, Lizzy McGlynn, Jeff Wolfe and Jordan Hendin). Stories Without Borders celebrates the voices, experiences, and contributions of immigrants in our community. Slated to debut on May 26, 2026 and modeled after Listen to Your Mother, the event features powerful, personal stories of resilience, belonging, and hope—shared live from the stage.

More than a fundraiser, Stories Without Borders is a night to listen, reflect, and honor the richness immigrants bring to our shared lives. All proceeds from the event will benefit Make the Road New Jersey, supporting immigrant rights advocacy and legal aid for New Jersey families.

⸻

CASTING CALL: STORYTELLERS WANTED

Stories Without Borders

We are seeking storytellers—neighbors, advocates, community members, and individuals with lived immigrant experience—to share personal narratives for this unforgettable evening of storytelling.

Who Should Apply

•Immigrants and descendants of immigrants of all backgrounds, ages, and identities

•First-, second-, third-, or later-generation voices welcome

•Individuals with a meaningful personal story—funny, heartbreaking, hopeful, challenging, or transformative

•No prior performance or storytelling experience required

⸻

AUDITION & SUBMISSION OPTIONS

Option 1: In-Person Auditions

Date: February 15, 2026

Location: Baird Community Center

•Prepare a 3–5 minute story to read or pitch aloud

•Stories should center on lived immigrant experience, touching on themes such as identity, culture, resilience, community, belonging, or hope

•Selected storytellers will receive guidance and support to shape and polish their story for the stage

RSVP Required for Auditions

⸻

Option 2: Video or Written Submissions

If you cannot attend auditions in person, you may submit in one of the following formats:

•A 3–5 minute recorded video of you reading your story, or

•A 500–800 word written story submitted via email

If you are nervous about performing live or have safety concerns, your written story can be performed by an actor on your behalf.

⸻

CONTACT & SUBMISSIONS

[email protected]

For questions, audition RSVPs, or video/written submissions, please contact us at the email above.

⸻

About Us: We Start Here

We Start Here is the non-profit partner bringing you Stories without Borders, working closely with Make the Road NJ.

In challenging times, the strongest communities are the ones that support each other. At We Start Here, we begin right in our own backyard—South Orange/ Maplewood (or SOMA, as locals call it!). Our approach is simple: partner with organizations (like Make the Road NJ) that already have deep roots and meaningful connections in the community, and amplify the work they’re already doing. More information can be found here: Our Model | Empower Local Giving Today — We Start Here.