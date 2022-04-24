Arts & CultureCommunitySouth Orange

The 2nd Annual Warren Court Art Walk To Take Place May 21-22

by The Warren Court Art Walk
written by The Warren Court Art Walk
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From The Warren Court Art Walk

The Warren Court Art Walk Offers a Weekend of Arts Immersion for Collectors, Connoisseurs and Art-Lovers of All Ages

22 artists and artisans will converge on Warren Court in South Orange, NJ, for a wonderful weekend of art, fun, and community connection. Come discover emerging and established local artists, and shop affordable original works of art. Stroll down a beautiful block in the Montrose Park Historic District and experience vibrant creativity from our local artists at this curated show and sale. Demonstrations of live art will be presented along with a variety of free raffles and refreshments. Live music and delicious Latin street food from Miti Miti make this an event not to be missed. 

The Warren Court Art Walk will be held on Saturday, May 21nd and Sunday, May 22rd from 11:00am to 5:00pm. It will feature painting, photography, woodworking, jewelry, ceramics, textiles and more. Whether you’re  a first-time art buyer, a seasoned collector, an interior designer or an art-lover who wants to see and support local artists,  there will be something for everyone’s taste and wallet. Demonstrations of live art will be presented along with a variety of free raffles and refreshments. This is a wonderful opportunity for art-lovers ranging from serious collectors to families. Update your décor, find a graduation gift or just treat yourself! This is a family friendly outdoor event so bring your entourage and enjoy this wonderful community experience!

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

8 Current & Former South Orange-Maplewood Board of...

JESPY Clients Present Funds From Sale of Flag...

Former Maplewood Resident Anthony Brooks in Dire Need...

Join Now! Seth  Boyden PTA Online Earth Day Auction...

South Orange Police Arrest Man in Carjacking On...

Achieve Announces Maker Madness–Free, Family-Friendly Event Saturday, April...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE