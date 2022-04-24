The 2nd Annual Warren Court Art Walk To Take Place May 21-22

From The Warren Court Art Walk

The Warren Court Art Walk Offers a Weekend of Arts Immersion for Collectors, Connoisseurs and Art-Lovers of All Ages



22 artists and artisans will converge on Warren Court in South Orange, NJ, for a wonderful weekend of art, fun, and community connection. Come discover emerging and established local artists, and shop affordable original works of art. Stroll down a beautiful block in the Montrose Park Historic District and experience vibrant creativity from our local artists at this curated show and sale. Demonstrations of live art will be presented along with a variety of free raffles and refreshments. Live music and delicious Latin street food from Miti Miti make this an event not to be missed.

The Warren Court Art Walk will be held on Saturday, May 21nd and Sunday, May 22rd from 11:00am to 5:00pm. It will feature painting, photography, woodworking, jewelry, ceramics, textiles and more. Whether you’re a first-time art buyer, a seasoned collector, an interior designer or an art-lover who wants to see and support local artists, there will be something for everyone’s taste and wallet. Demonstrations of live art will be presented along with a variety of free raffles and refreshments. This is a wonderful opportunity for art-lovers ranging from serious collectors to families. Update your décor, find a graduation gift or just treat yourself! This is a family friendly outdoor event so bring your entourage and enjoy this wonderful community experience!