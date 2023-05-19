The 3nd Annual Warren Court Art Walk To Take Place June 3 & 4

From The Warren Court Art Walk:

The Warren Court Art Walk Offers a Weekend of Arts Immersion for Collectors, Connoisseurs, and Art-Lovers of All Ages



21 artists and artisans will converge on Warren Court in South Orange, NJ, for a wonderful weekend of art, fun, and community connection. Come discover emerging and established local artists, and shop affordable original works of art. Stroll down a beautiful block in the Montrose Park Historic District and experience vibrant creativity from our local artists at this curated show and sale. Demonstrations of live art will be presented along with a variety of free raffles and refreshments. Live music and delicious Latin street food from Miti Miti make this an event not to be missed.

The Warren Court Art Walk will be held on Saturday, June 3rd & Sunday, June 4th from 11:00am to 5:00pm. It will feature painting, photography , jewelry, collage, ceramics, textiles and more. No matter if you are a first-time art buyer or a seasoned collector there will be something for everyone’s taste and wallet. Demonstrations of live art will be presented along with a variety of free raffles and refreshments. This is a wonderful opportunity for art-lovers ranging from serious collectors to families. Refresh your décor, find a graduation gift or just treat yourself! This is an outdoor event so bring your friends and enjoy this wonderful community event!

Contact: Wendy Bellermann

Ph: 973-493-8655

Email: wbellermann@gmail.com

Web: www.warrencourtartwalk.com

Event: The Warren Court Art Walk

Who: Visual artists, craftspeople, designers, Miti Miti Latin food, and others in and near South Orange and Maplewood, NJ

When: Saturday, June 3rd & Sunday, June 4th, 11:00 – 5:00pm

Where: Warren Court, South Orange, NJ between University Place & South Orange Avenue

Cost: Free