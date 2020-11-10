From the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

The Adult School presents Marx Brothers on Broadway: 1924-1929

Thursday, November 12, 7-8:30pm, Zoom

Fee: $20

Click here to register. After vaudeville, before Hollywood, the Marx Brothers were the toast of Broadway, where I’ll Say She Is, The Cocoanuts and Animal Crackers established the team as the darlings of the New York smart set and the preeminent jesters of the Jazz Age. In this multimedia presentation, noted Marxist NOAH DIAMOND takes us back in time to witness the birth of modern American comedy.

Diamond is a writer and performer, known for restoring and reviving the lost Marx Brothers musical I’ll Say She Is. He is the author of three books, 400 Years in Manhattan, Love Marches On and Gimme a Thrill: The Story of I’ll Say She Is. He has a long history of playing Groucho Marx, on and off the stage, and can be heard monthly as a co-host of The Marx Brothers Council Podcast.