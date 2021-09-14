The Village at SOPAC Cinema Remains Open During Storm Recovery

Despite the postponement of the South Orange Performing Arts Center gala and performances due to damage caused by Tropical Storm Ida, there is some good news at SOPAC:
Patrons can continue tp enjoy movies on the big screen at The Village at SOPAC cinema which remains open.
Playing now: Candyman, Free Guy, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Malignant.
Coming soon:
- Copshop
- Cry Macho
- Dear Evan Hansen
- The Addams Family 2
- The Many Saints of Newark
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage
- No Time To Die
- Halloween Kills
To read more about recovery efforts underway at SOPAC, visit here.