The Writers Circle Hosts ‘Movement, Meditation & the Muse’ March 15 at The Baird

From The Writers Circle:

South Orange, N.J. – Join The Writers Circle on Sunday, March 15, for an afternoon workshop that incorporates writing, gentle movement, and guided meditation to unlock creativity.

Through prompts and guided activities, participants will learn practical tools to quiet their inner critic and discover how a deeper awareness of the body can enhance their writing practice. The session is designed for any writer who is working to develop a daily writing practice or gain access to their literary imagination.

“Writing may seem like a purely intellectual or solitary activity, but movement and meditation can play a huge part in our creative process,” said Judith Lindbergh, an award-winning author and the founder/director of The Writers Circle. “I’m thrilled to offer our writing community this opportunity to connect with one another and their work in a meaningful way.”

Lindbergh, who also has a background in theater and dance, added: “Together, we’ll explore how mindfulness, body awareness, and yoga can inspire and discover our unique voices on the page.”

The workshop will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Baird Community Center (5 Mead St., South Orange, N.J.), and will include:

Creative writing prompts.

An introduction to mindful meditation with Susan Barr-Toman , who has developed and led mindful writing courses at the Penn Program for Mindfulness and taught college writing for more than a decade, from first-year composition to MFA students. Her work has been widely published in outlets including The Washington Post and the Los Angeles Review of Books . She is the author of the award-winning novel When Love Was Clean Underwear . She earned her MFA at the Bennington College Writing Seminars.

A gentle, 45-minute yoga flow (accessible to all levels), led by Joanne Ruelos Diaz , a Filipino-American writer, editor, children’s book author and registered yoga instructor. She’s author of The Little Book of Joy: 365 Ways to Celebrate Every Day and The Little Book of Words That Matter: 100 Words for Every Child to Understand (Magic Cat/Abrams). Her first job was at Sesame Street Magazine writing dialogue for Grover, poems about the number 4, and facts about manatees. Since then, her mission has been to nurture children’s literacy and to help make the world more like Sesame Street — kind, silly, diverse, and inclusive.

Writing prompts, plus plenty of time to write and share.

Participants should bring their own yoga mats and writing materials (preferably notebooks and pens/pencils for writing by hand), and wear comfortable clothing suited for movement.

Cost $95. Registration required. For details and to register: www.writerscircleworkshops.com.

ABOUT:

Established in 2010 by award-winning author Judith Lindbergh, The Writers Circle, believes in the uniqueness of each writer’s voice. Our workshops, events, and retreats, led by professional writers and published authors, nurture pure, honest self-expression in each of our students. We welcome the most reluctant child, the teen in need of a welcoming place to explore and express, the adult who feels like a beginner, and the experienced writer looking for a group of insightful peers. The Writers Circle is more than a place to take a class – it’s a community joined by the love of writing. www.writerscircleworkshops.com.