Three Delia Bolden Students Have Artwork Exhibited for Essex County Youth Art Month

From James Manno:

Three students from Delia Bolden Elementary School in Maplewood, New Jersey were selected for to have their artwork exhibited in Newark for Essex County Youth Art Month 2023. (https://aenj.org/yam-youth- art-month/)

The students are Patrick Ceglio (Grade 4), Zohra Hamberlin-Guebla (Grade 5) and Annalivia Popowsky (Grade 5).

The artwork is on displayed at the new Essex County Martin Luther King, Jr. Justice Building (495 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Newark), on the first floor, located next to the Hall of Records.

There will be a reception for students, families, and educators on Thursday March 30, 2023 at 12:00 noon.