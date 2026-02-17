Arts & CultureMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Tickets for Columbia High School Musical INTO THE WOODS On Sale Now

by The Village Green

Into the Woods runs March 6, 7, 13, 14 @ 7pm and March 8, 15 @ 2pm. Tickets range from $15-$25.  And this year, the show is back home at Columbia High School!

From the CHS Musical:

Tickets for the hottest show in town are now on sale! The 2026 Columbia High School production of Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods opens on March 6 and tickets are already selling fast. Directors Bethany Pettigrew, Britt Keshner, and the rest of the production team have produced a musical theater classic, working alongside a hugely talented cast and crew of students from CHS.

This year’s show takes audiences into a glorious fantasy world that weaves together classic Brothers Grimm fairy tales and explores the hope of a ‘happily ever after’ through spectacular song and dance numbers. The production is a wonderful showcase of the remarkable talent that Columbia High School has to offer.

And this year – we are back home. All shows are at Columbia High School.

Tickets are certain to sell out so don’t delay. Visit https://cur8.com/projects/CHSmusicals and secure your seats now!

