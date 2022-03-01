Tom Holland Drops in at South Orange’s Village at SOPAC Cinemas

Tom Holland — star of three Spider-Man films and numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero movies — swung into South Orange on Saturday, February 19, for a screening of the film Uncharted at Cinema Lab’s Village at SOPAC theaters.

Holland’s appearance came together when Uncharted director Ruben Fleischer, who lives in Montclair, recently attended a screening of Moonfall at The Village at SOPAC cinemas. Afterward, Fleischer reached out to Cinema Lab about hosting an Uncharted screening for family and friends.

Before the screening, Fleischer mentioned to Village at SOPAC head of operations Vincenzo Onorati that Uncharted co-star Holland might stop by. Holland was staying in New York at the time.

When Holland showed up, the fans were pleasantly surprised as well as the Cinema Labs staff, including Onorati.

“We’re lucky to have great relationships in the industry and happy to leverage that to bring talent to the community,” said Onorati. “What a treat to have Tom Holland — arguably the biggest star in the world (he’s in two of the five films we’re currently showing) pop in to say hello and support the filmmakers and movie theaters.”

Both movies have had successful box office numbers despite fears regarding COVID

transmission. “Spider-Man: No Way Home, and now Uncharted, proved that people are ready to come back to the movies in large numbers,” said Onorati. “We can’t promise you visits from movie stars every time you come to The Village at SOPAC but we can promise you a great movie-going experience.”

Following this screening, Cinema Lab founder Patrick Wilson hosted a there was a live streamed Q&A with Fleischer.

For information on showtimes for Uncharted, Spider-Man: No Way Home and other Village at SOPAC movie screenings, visit: https://sopac.cinemalab.com/