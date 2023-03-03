Under Cover Music Fest Returns to South Orange Downtown on Saturday, June 3

From South Orange Downtown:

South Orange Downtown announces the return of the Under Cover Music Fest (UCMF) on Saturday June 3 from 2-10 PM in the Sloan St Parking Lot. This year’s event promises to be even more exciting with a bigger stage, enhanced kid zone, more food options from local eateries, an exclusive VIP area, expanded beer garden and most importantly great music from 9 cover bands.

Mark Murphy, main stage sponsor and owner of Mark Murphy’s Music said, “The Under Cover Music Fest is one of my favorite community events. The fest highlights so many talented musicians, including some of our own MMM students and faculty. I am so excited to be a sponsor and I know this year is going to be amazing!”

Music lovers will enjoy listening and dancing to popular hits from a diverse collection of famous artists including Pearl Jam, Harry Styles and Rihanna to name a few. The full lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. The rain date for this event is Sun June 4th.

To become a sponsor of this event or to learn more about the Under Cover Music Fest, call 973.763.6899 or send an email to melissa@southorangedowntown.org. Track the latest news by following @southorangedowntown on Facebook and Instagram and using #UCMF

About South Orange Downtown

South Orange Downtown is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to making the downtown business district a vibrant place to live, work, and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown businesses. The organization’s mission is to strengthen the vitality of the district by supporting existing businesses and attracting new ones to improve the Village’s retail mix; raising funds for improvement and public art projects; producing events that complement existing stores and services; maintaining a clean, safe, and pedestrian-friendly downtown; and helping the governing body manage new development while preserving the attractive architectural legacy of the downtown area. The organization produces key downtown events, including Under Cover Music Fest, Downtown After Sundown Live Music Series, Farmers Market, Hometown Holiday, Downtown on Display business spotlights and more. For more information, visit southorangedowntown.org.

PRESS CONTACT:

Melissa Hodge

Executive Director

melissa@southorangedowntown.org

P 973.763.6899