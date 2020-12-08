Virtual Holiday Fun at The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

From the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

SUBURBAN LEGEND PRESENTS A HOLIDAY FAMILY TRIVIA NIGHT

Thursday, Dec. 10, 7:30-9pm, Online

Fee: $20

Hang out with the coolest cats & dogs in town, grab some snacks and a beverage or two and get ready to answer some tricky trivia questions! The theme is HOLIDAYS, so feel free to dress up in your best ugly holiday sweater, grab some cookies and chug some egg nog! Your host, RIDLEY MCINTYRE, will read out the questions, you'll write down your answers, he'll give out the answers and you'll mark yourselves–we're on the honor system. How's THAT for social isolating? We don't promise any prizes, but we guarantee a good time for all! Only 4 spots left!

GARBARS & OTHER CREATIVE GARAGE TRANSFORMATIONS

Thursday, Dec. 17, 7-8:30pm, Online

Fee: $20

Click here to register.

In 2011, JOHN GARBARINO, a recent Manhattan transplant, embarked on a project to transform his garage into a GarBar, an entertainment space with the intimate, relaxed vibe of his old SoHo local. Others were inspired to do the same, sparking a trend that has garnered national media attention. By popular demand, John and his crew now offer their services to others who want to convert their underutilized garages into warm and authentic spaces for their friends and family to enjoy. So grab your favorite beverage and join John and partners PHIL THOMAS DIGIULIO, BRIAN “SMITTY” KRUPKIN and JOE MELVIN as they offer a tour of their own GarBars (decked out for the holidays!) and offer inspiration and ideas on how to get started on your own garage transformation.