South Mountain YMCA to Provide Child Care During the School Year

From the South Mountain YMCA

The South Mountain YMCA is looking forward to a continued partnership with the South Orange/Maplewood School District as we provide school-age child care for the 2020-2021 school year. We are thankful to the school district and the community for placing their trust in us. The South Mountain YMCA is a branch of the Metro Y of the Oranges, and we have been providing child care since the beginning of the pandemic, and we are well prepared to implement health and safety protocols to protect our children, families, and staff.

The Y will be offering aftercare on site at the schools. We are in the process of finalizing pricing and schedules for the options that will be offered to our families. Financial assistance is available, and we also accept Programs for Parents funding. Apply now for financial aid prior to registration. Registration will go live after the district announces children’s cohorts. To apply for financial assistance, please click here: https://www.metroymcas. org/main/financial-assistance/

Programming in our aftercare and full-day care will include will include support for virtual learning, as well as added YMCA enrichment programs, under the guidance of our trained YMCA counselors in a fun, safe, and nurturing environment. To ensure the health and safety of all, our capacity will be reduced to approximately 60% at all of our sites. To learn more about our health and safety procedures, please review our SACC reopening playbook.

This year may be different, but we are looking forward to a year of fun and learning in a safe, happy and healthy environment for your child.