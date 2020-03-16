Gov. Murphy: All NJ Schools Closed, Public Gatherings Over 50 People Banned

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced on Monday that all public and private schools in the state would be closed effective March 18, to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, all non-essential retail recreational and entertainment businesses must be closed after 8 p.m., and the state is banning all gatherings of 50 or more people. Earlier on Monday, Murphy announced that in tandem with New York and Connecticut, all restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters and casinos would be closed until further notice.

Murphy also said he is “strongly discouraging” all non-essential travel within the state between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

“We do not take any of these steps lightly,” said Murphy, “…but at this moment our paramount concern must be to flatten the curve of of new cases so we do not overload our health care system.”

“We all must take seriously the need for social distancing that can help slow the spread of coronavirus,” he said.

The governor continued, “Assuming we do our part we will get through this and we will be stronger than ever before. But play your part.”

Murphy made the announcement via video on Twitter. See the video here.